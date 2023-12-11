AAEA Featured Session: Farm Labor, Immigration, Wages, and Policy Impacts

AAEA members present research at ASSA 2024

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AAEA invites media to attend their sessions at the ASSA 2024 Annual Meeting in San Antonio, TX.

On Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 10:15 am – 12:15 pm (CST) at the Grand Hyatt, four AAEA members will speak at the session "Farm Labor, Immigration, Wages, and Policy Impacts."

Presentations in this session include:

Domestic Farm Employment and the H-2A Visa Program

Marcelo Castillo, USDA Economic Research Service

Spillover Effects of Minimum Wages in Agriculture

Zachariah Rutledge, Michigan State University

The Value of the U.S. Farm Workers' Legal Status: A Hedonic Price Analysis

Sun Ling Wang, USDA Economic Research Service

Effects of NAFTA on Rural U.S. Employment and Wages

Diane Charlton, Montana State University

View all of the AAEA sessions taking place at the 2024 ASSA Meeting on the AAEA website: https://www.aaea.org/meetings/aaea-at-assa-annual-meeting/aaea-at-2024-assa-annual-meeting

If you are interested in attending the session in person, please contact Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office.

ABOUT AAEA: Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes three journals, the Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (an open access journal), the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices and the online open access publication series Applied Economics Teaching Resources. To learn more, visit http://www.aaea.org.

Media Contact

Allison Ware, Agricultural & Applied Economics Association, 414-918-3190, [email protected], www.aaea.org

