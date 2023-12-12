AAEA Featured Session: Research Frontiers in Agricultural Trade and Policy

AAEA members present research at ASSA 2024

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AAEA invites media to attend their sessions at the ASSA 2024 Annual Meeting in San Antonio, TX.

On Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm (CST) at the Grand Hyatt, four AAEA members will speak at the session "Research Frontiers in Agricultural Trade and Policy."

Presentations in this session include (speakers are listed first):

Expanding the Phytosanitary Exclusion Zone: Impacts on U.S.-Mexico Avocado Trade

K. Aleks Schaefer , Oklahoma State University

, Irvin Royas, Center for Research and Teaching in Economics

Global Trade Reallocation and Welfare Implications of the Russia-Ukraine War for Cereal Grains and Oilseeds

Carlos Zurita Castro, North Dakota State University

Sandro Steinbach, North Dakota State University

A Three-Country Study on Consumer Responses to Political Conflicts: Boycott, Buycott, or Standby

H. Holly Wang , Purdue University

, Hao Na, Beijing Technology and Business

Towards the Theory of Zero Welfare Tariff

Andrew Schmitz, University of Florida

Sheikh Jafar Emran, University of Florida

View all of the AAEA sessions taking place at the 2024 ASSA Meeting on the AAEA website: https://www.aaea.org/meetings/aaea-at-assa-annual-meeting/aaea-at-2024-assa-annual-meeting

If you are interested in attending the session in person, please contact Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office.

