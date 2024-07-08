AAEA Invites Media & Press to Attend 2024 Annual Meeting

Experts from around the globe to present research and studies

MILWAUKEE, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) invites you to attend our 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA, July 28-July 30 at the New Orleans Marriott. There are over 900 expert speakers presenting in more than 200 concurrent sessions. It is expected to pull in more than 1200 agricultural and applied economists from around the world. Media and press are invited to attend any concurrent session, or plenary session with a complimentary media registration.

Presentation topics include: AI, gender and food security, policy, SNAP, environmental issues, food-aware-from-home research, agricultural labor, groundwater issues, carbon and water management, racial and ethnic disparities, among many others.

The Gordon Rausser Keynote Address, will feature Aaron Clauset from the University of Colorado Boulder speaking on "Faculty hiring and the spread of scientific ideas" on Sunday, July 28, from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm (CST) in the Acadia room.

AAEA President-Elect, Timothy Beatty from the University of California, Davis gives his Presidential Address on "Putting People at the Center of Agricultural Economics" happening Monday, July 29, from 8:30 am – 9:30 am (CST) in the Acadia room.

Bruce McCarl from Texas A&M University will give his Fellow's Address on " Climate Change - What Do We Do About It? Economic Issues in Considering Agricultural Adaptation and Mitigation" on Tuesday, July 30, from 8:30 am – 9:30 am (CST) in the Acadia room.

Catherine Wolfram from MIT will close out the meeting with her Galbraith Forum on " The Future of U.S. Climate Policy" happening on Tuesday, July 30, from 11:45 am – 12:45 pm (CST) in the Acadia room.

Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries.

