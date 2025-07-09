AAEA Invites Media & Press to Attend 2025 Annual Meeting

Experts from around the globe to present research and studies

MILWAUKEE, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) invites you to attend our 2025 AAEA Annual Meeting in Denver, CO, July 27-July 29 at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. There are over 900 expert speakers presenting in more than 200 concurrent sessions. It is expected to pull in more than 1200 agricultural and applied economists from around the world. Media and press are invited to attend any concurrent session, or plenary session with a complimentary media registration.

Presentation topics include: advances in econometrics, behavioral analysis, women producers, solar farming, policy, food pricing, China trade relationship, digital advancements, food marketing, and food nutrition/health, among many others.

The Gordon Rausser Keynote Address, will feature Johan Swinnen, from the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) on Sunday, July 27, from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm in Plaza Court Ballrooms A, B, and C.

AAEA President-Elect, Brian Roe from The Ohio State University gives his Presidential Address on Monday, July 28, from 8:30 am – 9:30 am in the Plaza Court Ballrooms A, B, and C.

AAEA Past President, Madhu Khanna from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, will give her Fellow's Address on "Economics of Land-Based Carbon Mitigation" on Tuesday, July 29, from 8:30 am – 9:30 am in the Plaza Court Ballrooms A, B, and C.

Gordon Rausser from the University of California, Berkeley will close out the meeting with his Galbraith Forum on Tuesday, July 29, from 11:45 am – 12:45 pm in the Plaza Court Ballrooms A, B, and C.

If you are interested in attending the 2025 AAEA Annual Meeting in Denver, CO, please send a completed complimentary media registration to Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office. You can also learn more on our Annual Meeting Media Kit page.

ABOUT AAEA: Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes three journals, the Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (an open access journal), the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices and the online open access publication series Applied Economics Teaching Resources. To learn more, visit http://www.aaea.org.

Media Contact

Allison Ware, Agricultural & Applied Economics Association, 414-918-3190, [email protected], https://www.aaea.org/meetings/2025-aaea-annual-meeting

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Agricultural & Applied Economics Association