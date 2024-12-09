AAEA Invites Media to their 2025 Sessions at ASSA in San Francisco

Media/press welcome to attend 6 sessions and memorial lecture event

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) invites you to attend the 2025 AAEA sessions taking place January 3-5, 2025 in San Francisco, CA. More than 40 experts in the field discuss and present during AAEA's 6 Invited Paper sessions at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. Media and press are invited to attend any AAEA session with a complimentary media registration.

Presentations topics include: food choices and behavioral dimension, food economics, food retail, Farm labor, agricultural policy and trade, and agricultural input markets in developing countries.

Friday, January 3

Food Choices and Response to Public Policies: New Evidence on the Behavioral Dimension

Food Economics: Reaching New Audiences in Public Health, Climate Resilience and Development

Saturday, January 4

Local Food Retail Environment: Are Solutions for Equitable Food Access Attainable?

Farm Labor Supply Challenges and Policy Implications

Sunday, January 5

Research Frontiers in Agricultural Policy and Trade: Tariff Quotas, Virtual Water Trade, Non-Tariff Measures, and Climate Impacts

Improving Agricultural Input Markets in Developing Countries: Market Efficiency and Entrepreneurial Dynamics

More information for the 2025 ASSA Annual Meeting can be found here.

AAEA will also feature the T.W. Schultz Memorial Lecture & Award. David Lobell from Stanford University will accept the T.W. Schultz Memorial Award on Friday, January 3, 2025 at 6:15 pm at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. Immediately following the award will be his lecture on "The Rational Farmer in the Changing Climate".

Ted Schultz helped the world see that farmers were rational entrepreneurs, that their success was critical to the development of societies, and that their success hinged on improving the quality of their management. Those insights still hold today. Yet farmers today face not only the disequilibria Schultz considered - from technological and economic changes - but also a climate that is rapidly shifting and will continue to do so in the coming decades. This changes farming in two important ways. First, the success of the farmer is more important than ever because it is a key factor for environmental goals, particularly for reaching greenhouse gas emission targets. Second, the success of the farmer is in many ways more difficult to achieve than ever, as adaptations to a new climate are proving less helpful than first thought. Some adaptations simply do not work as well as models predicted, some have been effective but rely on unsustainable solutions, and some work but come with large costs - including opportunity costs. Dealing with the large disequilibria caused by climate change will require renewed appreciation for investing in agriculture as well as an ability to learn more quickly.

David Lobell is the Benjamin M. Page Professor at Stanford University in the Department of Earth System Science and the Gloria and Richard Kushel Director of the Center on Food Security and the Environment. He is also the William Wrigley Senior Fellow at the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment, and a senior fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI) and the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy and Research (SIEPR). Lobell's research group is interested in how to generate and use unique datasets to study agriculture and food security throughout the world. This work has deployed various tools including satellite imaging, crop simulation and climate models, machine learning, and causal inference. Current interests include developing low-cost ways to measure progress on sustainable development goals and evaluating the impacts of practices and technologies being promoted as effective for climate mitigation and adaptation. His work has been recognized with various awards, including the Macelwane Medal from the American Geophysical Union (2010), a Macarthur Fellowship (2013), the National Academy of Sciences Prize in Food and Agriculture Sciences (2022) and election to the National Academy of Sciences (2023).

If you are interested in attending an AAEA session at ASSA, please contact Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office.

Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development.

