AAEA Invites Press and Media to their 2026 Sessions at ASSA

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) invites you to attend the 2026 AAEA sessions taking place January 3-5, 2026 in Philadelphia, PA. More than 40 experts in the field discuss and present during AAEA's 6 Invited Paper sessions at the Marriott Philadelphia Downtown. Media and press are invited to attend any AAEA session with a complimentary media registration.

Presentations topics include: econometrics in agriculture, international trade, wine markets, GLP-1 food and drug demand, agrifood value chains, and wholesale markets.

Sunday, January 4

George Judge: 100 and Counting. Econometrics in Agricultural and Applied Economics

U.S. Agricultural Trade at a Crossroads: Navigating Protectionism, Global Competition, and Economic Integration

Asymmetric Information and Organizational Forms in Wine Markets

Monday, January 5

GLP-1 Drugs and Food Demand

Work and Earnings in Agrifood Value Chains Around the World

Rapid Growth and Transformation of Wholesale Markets and Wholesalers in Africa and South Asia

More information for the 2026 ASSA Annual Meeting can be found here.

AAEA will also feature the T.W. Schultz Memorial Lecture & Award. Hilary Hoynes, Chancellor's Professor of Economics and Public Policy, University of California, Berkeley will accept the T.W. Schultz Memorial Award on Saturday, January 3, 2026 at 6:15 pm at the Marriott Philadelphia Downtown. Immediately following the award will be his lecture on "The Social Safety Net as an Investment in Children".

Ted Schultz helped the world see that farmers were rational entrepreneurs, that their success was critical to the development of societies, and that their success hinged on improving the quality of their management. Those insights still hold today. Yet farmers today face not only the disequilibria Schultz considered - from technological and economic changes - but also a climate that is rapidly shifting and will continue to do so in the coming decades. This changes farming in two important ways. First, the success of the farmer is more important than ever because it is a key factor for environmental goals, particularly for reaching greenhouse gas emission targets. Second, the success of the farmer is in many ways more difficult to achieve than ever, as adaptations to a new climate are proving less helpful than first thought. Some adaptations simply do not work as well as models predicted, some have been effective but rely on unsustainable solutions, and some work but come with large costs - including opportunity costs. Dealing with the large disequilibria caused by climate change will require renewed appreciation for investing in agriculture as well as an ability to learn more quickly.

Hilary Hoynes is Chancellor's Professor of Economics and Public Policy where she also directs the Berkeley Opportunity Lab. She is an economist who works on poverty, inequality, and the social safety net. Her current research examines how access to the social safety net in early life affects children's later life health and human capital outcomes.

Professor Hoynes is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, the American Academy of Art and Sciences, the National Academy of Social Insurance, and a Fellow of the Society of Labor Economists. She has served as Co-Editor of the American Economic Review and the American Economic Journal: Economic Policy. She has held positions on the National Academy of Sciences Committee on National Statistics, Governor Gavin Newsom's Council of Economic Advisors, and was Vice President of the American Economic Association. She was a member of the National Academy of Sciences Committee on Building an Agenda to Reduce the Number of Children in Poverty and the Federal Commission on Evidence-Based Policy Making. She is a recipient of the Holland Medal for lifetime contributions to public finance and the Carolyn Shaw Bell Award for contributions to women in Economics. Dr. Hoynes received her PhD in Economics from Stanford University in 1992 and her undergraduate degree in Economics and Mathematics from Colby College in 1983.

If you are interested in attending an AAEA session at ASSA, please contact Paityn Connolly at [email protected].

ABOUT AAEA: Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes three journals, the Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (an open access journal), the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices and the online open access publication series Applied Economics Teaching Resources. To learn more, visit http://www.aaea.org.

