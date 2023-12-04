AAEA Invites You to their 2024 Sessions at this years' ASSA Annual Meetings

Media/press welcome to attend 5 sessions and memorial lecture event

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) invites you to attend the 2024 AAEA sessions taking place January 5-7, 2024 in San Antonio, TX. More than 40 experts in the field discuss and present during AAEA's 5 Invited Paper sessions at the Grand Hyatt. Media and press are invited to attend any AAEA session with a complimentary media registration.

Presentations topics include: women in agricultural economics, taxes, health and food nutrition, sugary beverages, Climate change, water quality, trade, farm labor, immigration, policy, among other topics.

Friday, January 5

New Insights of the Role of Women in Agrifood Systems (A1)

8:00 AM - 10:00 AM (CST)

Evaluating the Medium- and Longer-Term Health and Economic Impacts of Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Taxes (I0)

12:30 PM - 2:15 PM (CST)

Saturday, January 6

Encouraging Women's Use of Agriculture-Related Financial Instruments (A1)

8:00 AM - 10:00 AM (CST)

Integrated Assessment Models (IAMs) for Navigating the Intersections of Agriculture, Climate Change, Trade and Water Quality (A1)

10:15 AM - 12:15 PM (CST)

Sunday, January 7

Farm Labor, Immigration, Wages, and Policy Impacts (A1)

10:15 AM - 12:15 PM (CST)

Research Frontiers in Agricultural Trade and Policy (A1)

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM (CST)

AAEA will also feature the T.W. Schultz Memorial Lecture & Award. Jeffrey M. Wooldridge from Michigan State University will present "Regression-Based Strategies for Heterogeneous Treatment Effects with Staggered Interventions" on Friday, January 5, 2024 from 6:15 pm – 8:45 pm Central.

Jeffrey M. Wooldridge is University Distinguished Professor of Economics and Walter Adams Distinguished Faculty Fellow in Economics at Michigan State University, where he has taught since 1991. He previously taught at MIT. He received his bachelor of arts, with majors in computer science and economics, from the University of California, Berkeley, and his doctorate in economics from the University of California, San Diego. Dr. Wooldridge is a fellow of the Econometric Society and of the Journal of Econometrics, and is a founding fellow of the International Association for Applied Econometrics. His other awards include the Distinguished Author award from the Journal of Applied Econometrics, the Plura Scripset award from Econometric Theory, and the Sir Richard Stone prize from the Journal of Applied Econometrics. He has also served on several editorial boards, including as editor of the Journal of Business and Economic Statistics. Dr. Wooldridge has written chapters for the Handbook of Econometrics and the Handbook of Applied Econometrics. He is the author of of the textbooks Introductory Econometrics: A Modern Approach (South-Western, 7e, 2019) and Econometric Analysis of Cross Section and Panel Data (MIT Press, 2e, 2010).

View all of AAEA session on the AAEA webpage: https://www.aaea.org/meetings/aaea-at-assa-annual-meeting/aaea-at-2024-assa-annual-meeting

If you are interested in attending an AAEA session at ASSA, please contact Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office.

ABOUT AAEA: Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes three journals, the Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (an open access journal), the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices and the online open access publication series Applied Economics Teaching Resources. To learn more, visit http://www.aaea.org.

