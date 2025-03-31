AAIS Selects Cloverleaf Analytics to Enhance Insurance Member Data Services

"We are confident that Cloverleaf is the right insurance data analytics leader to help our Members improve their business strategy, decision-making, and overall operations for the benefit of the insured," Werner Kruck, President & CEO of AAIS. Post this

"By leveraging Cloverleaf for our data and actuarial services, AAIS will be able to process and validate insurance data more efficiently. Cloverleaf will also enable AAIS to effectively share insights back to our Members to better reduce risk for themselves and their insureds through reliable insurance data. Any reduction in risk will, in turn, help expand the availability of affordable insurance across the country," said Michael Payne, FCAS, MAAA, Chief Pricing Actuary & VP Actuarial Services at AAIS.

Today's announcement follows Cloverleaf joining the AAIS Partner Program in October 2024.

"Our partnership will deliver significant impact for insurers across the country by opening the door to more quality data insights for technical and non-technical audiences through our platform," said Michael Schwabrow, EVP of Sales and Marketing at Cloverleaf Analytics. "Our partnership with AAIS is already showing dividends, and we look forward to continuing to cultivate our relationship."

About AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com.

About Cloverleaf Analytics

Cloverleaf Analytics is the leader in insurance intelligence solutions, having evolved from Business Intelligence (BI) into providing advanced tools using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Speech to Insights, and other emerging technologies to empower carriers to achieve unparalleled growth. Cloverleaf enables carriers in diverse lines of business to create modern products that help insurers remain competitive against new market entrants while redefining what consumers and businesses understand as the meaning of insurance value. For more information, visit cloverleafanalytics.com.

Media Contacts

Wen Tilghman

American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS)

[email protected]

Michael Schwabrow

Cloverleaf Analytics

[email protected]

