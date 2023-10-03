AAK Launches Golden Wax® 419 To Help Container Candles Shine Bright

We are excited to launch Golden Wax® 419 as our newest premium soy wax for container candles. The convenient flake form makes it quick and easy for manufacturers to scoop, pour and melt. It is sourced from locally grown soy and does not need to be blended with any additional waxes like paraffin. Tweet this

"We are excited to launch Golden Wax® 419 as our newest premium soy wax for container candles," said Ryan Branch, Sr. Marketing Manager, AAK USA. "The convenient flake form makes it quick and easy for manufacturers to scoop, pour and melt. As it is sourced from locally grown soy and does not need to be blended with any additional waxes like paraffin, Golden Wax® 419 meets the label requirements that today's consumers demand. This new wax solution creates a smooth and glossy surface with great glass adhesion, offers bloom/frost reduction and leaves less residue on the container after burning. Beyond enhancing the appearance of the candle, it also provides consistent fragrance-holding qualities. Now, with Golden Wax® 419, candle makers can develop new premium candle products while also contributing to a greener and more sustainable world."

Golden Wax® 419 offers numerous benefits to improve the candle manufacturing process and the appearance of the final product. It meets a long list of environmental advantages that perfectly answer today's consumer demands including:

Non-toxic

Clean burning

Completely free of animal-derived substances

Not tested on animals

Sustainably sourced

"AAK has WaxWorks Labs around the world, where our dedicated candle technicians efficiently apply our wax knowledge and expertise, including a precision hydrogenation process and complex blending capabilities, to create specialized formulations to meet any operational, functional or marketing requirements," said Branch.

Today's consumers are not satisfied with exquisite design and functionality alone—they also want candles to be sustainably produced. Sustainability is at the heart of AAK's purpose of Making Better Happen™. AAK offers plant-based waxes that allow customers to produce candles that are visually appealing, safe and sustainable.

Candle waxes are better together. Learn more about AAK's latest Co-Development solutions that can help you get your products to market faster by visiting www.betterwithaak.com.

We are AAK – The Co-Development Company.

About AAK

Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen™. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in many of the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offer is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer, with the unique flexibility of our production assets, and a deep knowledge of many products and industries, including Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice and Personal Care. Our 3,900 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers, and with the support of more than 20 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in MalmV, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for 150 years.

