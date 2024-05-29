AAM Recognizes BCM for Groundbreaking You, Me, We! Exhibit

The exhibit helps children build cultural competence at an early age, laying the groundwork for a greater level of understanding and compassion, which will ripple forward for generations. Post this

Boston Children's Museum opened You, Me, We! in February 2023. The exhibit was developed in response to, and in support of, needs expressed by parents and caregivers. You, Me, We! offers thoughtful guidance and tools to engage children as they begin to perceive, explore, and question complex topics such as identity, fairness, stereotyping, and discrimination.

"The exhibit helps children build cultural competence at an early age, laying the groundwork for a greater level of understanding and compassion, which will ripple forward for generations," said Carole Charnow, President & CEO. "Many congratulations to all those who participated in the creation, visioning, development, programming, building, design, evaluation, and fundraising of You, Me, We! and to those who continue the work."

You, Me, We! provides learning experiences that are contextual, personal, relevant, and generate dialogue between children and parents and caregivers. It is organized into three primary zones: me, us, and we. Each of the zones focuses on themes around identity, diversity, tradition and culture, and questions of equity and justice; providing opportunities to explore cultures and social identities. Interpretation for parents and caregivers emphasizes power in inclusion and collective identity.

"I am pleased to extend my congratulations to the entire staff of Boston Children's Museum upon receiving national recognition for exemplary work in the museum field. Their dedication every day to children and families is truly commendable," said David Healy, Chair of the Board. "The You, Me, We! exhibit inspires Museum visitors to celebrate their own uniqueness and develop respect and empathy for others which is crucial."

Exhibit interactives are designed to honor, reflect, and share visitors' personal experiences. Museum visitors are prompted to share their histories, traditions, and cultural practices. Visitor interactions will come to define the exhibit as families share and connect around questions of identity and bias and are encouraged to discover common ground, disrupt hate, and explore ways to build stronger communities.

You, Me, We! represents a chance to move beyond "tolerance" and "acceptance" to celebration of similarities and differences that make up people in our communities and the world around us.

