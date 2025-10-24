AAMI Announces New Domain AAMI.edu & Launch Of Redesigned Website

The American Academy McAllister Institute (AAMI) has launched its redesigned website and transitioned to its new domain, AAMI.edu. The updated site features a modern design, improved navigation, and expanded program information, reflecting AAMI's commitment to delivering high-quality funeral service education.
NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Academy McAllister Institute (AAMI), a leading institution in funeral service education, has announced the launch of its redesigned website alongside the transition to its new domain, AAMI.edu. The updated site introduces a modernized look, improved navigation, and expanded program information, including details on its Mortuary Science Degree.
The redesign emphasizes streamlined usability for current and prospective students, making it easier to access admissions details, academic resources, and career opportunities in funeral service. With clearer organization and improved functionality, the new site reflects AAMI's commitment to providing accessible and high-quality education while better representing its position as a leader in mortuary science training.
Key features of the updated website include improved mobile responsiveness, simplified program pages, and easier access to online resources. AAMI has also integrated enhanced functionality to support both on-campus and distance learning students, ensuring a more user-friendly experience for all visitors.
By adopting the AAMI.edu domain, the institution strengthens its academic identity and aligns more closely with its mission to provide nationally recognized funeral service education. The transition from funeraleducation.org marks a significant milestone in AAMI's continued evolution as an educational leader.
AAMI invites prospective students, alumni, and industry professionals to explore the new website and learn more about its programs. For more information, visit AAMI.edu.
