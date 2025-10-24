AAMI Announces New Domain AAMI.edu & Launch Of Redesigned Website

"This launch is more than a website update; it's part of our mission to continually evolve while maintaining the tradition of excellence that defines AAMI" Post this

Key features of the updated website include improved mobile responsiveness, simplified program pages, and easier access to online resources. AAMI has also integrated enhanced functionality to support both on-campus and distance learning students, ensuring a more user-friendly experience for all visitors.

By adopting the AAMI.edu domain, the institution strengthens its academic identity and aligns more closely with its mission to provide nationally recognized funeral service education. The transition from funeraleducation.org marks a significant milestone in AAMI's continued evolution as an educational leader.

AAMI invites prospective students, alumni, and industry professionals to explore the new website and learn more about its programs. For more information, visit AAMI.edu.

