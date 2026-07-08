AAPC Launches CPC-M Credential, the Highest Standard of Mastery in Medical Coding

The CPC-M reflects the evolution of the medical coding profession. This credential gives experienced professionals a way to demonstrate the depth of their expertise and the leadership value they bring to healthcare. - Raemarie Jimenez, President of Membership and Content Post this

"The CPC-M is a game changer because it recognizes what executive leaders have long known: coding expertise is no longer just an operational function – it is a strategic asset," said Rhonda Buckholtz, President of AAPC's National Advisory Board, who sat for the exam during its development. "Organizations that empower leaders with advanced mastery in compliance, revenue integrity, data analytics, and regulatory interpretation will be better positioned to navigate the future of healthcare."

Filling a Critical Gap in the Profession

AAPC's Employer Advisory Committee identified a clear and persistent skills gap across the healthcare industry. While the CPC credential remains the industry standard for validating core coding proficiency, healthcare organizations increasingly need professionals who can interpret complex payer policies, conduct denial root cause analysis, support compliance documentation, and work alongside AI-enabled coding tools.

The CPC-M was developed specifically to meet that need. Where the CPC tests what a professional knows, the CPC-M validates what a professional can do with that knowledge under real-world conditions.

CPC-M holders demonstrate advanced competency in:

Payer policy interpretation and application

Denial prevention and root cause analysis

Coding analytics and trend reporting

Complex specialty coding scenarios

Compliance documentation and audit support

Oversight of AI-enabled coding technologies

"The CPC-M reflects the evolution of the coding profession and the growing expectations placed on experienced coders," said Raemarie Jimenez, President of Membership and Content at AAPC. "Our members are being asked to do more than assign codes. They are helping organizations interpret policy, protect compliance, reduce denials, and adapt to emerging technologies. This credential gives those professionals a way to demonstrate the depth of their expertise and the leadership value they bring to healthcare."

What the CPC-M Exam Assesses

The CPC-M exam is rigorous by design. Candidates are challenged to analyze complex clinical scenarios, assess compliance risk, evaluate documentation integrity, understand reimbursement implications, and apply professional judgment under pressure. The exam reflects the real responsibilities of senior coding professionals operating at the highest levels of the field.

Availability

The CPC-M is available now. Eligible candidates must hold an active CPC credential and meet experience requirements. For full eligibility criteria and exam details, visit www.aapc.com/education/certified-professional-coder-master-cpc-m.

About AAPC:

AAPC is the world's largest training and credentialing organization for the business of healthcare, with more than 300,000 members and nearly 400 chapters worldwide. AAPC provides education and certification opportunities in medical coding, billing, auditing, compliance, and practice management, and offers a wide range of resources to support healthcare professionals in their careers. For more information, visit www.aapc.com.

Media Contact

Alex McKinley, AAPC, 1 8017265362, [email protected], https://www.aapc.com/

SOURCE AAPC