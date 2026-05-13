AAPI LA to Commemorate AANHPI Heritage Month at Smorgasburg on May 17

"As AAPI LA marks its fifth anniversary, events like Smorgasburg continue to bring communities together, support local makers, and showcase the rich diversity that makes Los Angeles so vibrant," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Post this

"Los Angeles is proud to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by uplifting the incredible chefs, entrepreneurs, and small businesses that help define our city's culture and economy," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. "As AAPI LA marks its fifth anniversary, events like Smorgasburg continue to bring communities together, support local makers, and showcase the rich diversity that makes Los Angeles so vibrant. I'm grateful to AAPI LA and all the partners who continue to create spaces where culture, creativity, and connection can thrive."

"The AAPI LA Market reflects the entrepreneurial spirit that defines Los Angeles, a city built by generations of immigrant communities whose cultures, creativity, and resilience continue to shape who we are. Here, we create opportunities for AANHPI businesses, chefs, and makers to grow, lead, and share their stories. I am proud to support spaces that celebrate our diversity, invest in local entrepreneurs, and strengthen the connections that bring Angelenos together," said Councilmember Ysabel J. Jurado, co-chair of this year's AAPI Heritage Month.

"Los Angeles has always been shaped by our AAPI communities—our food, our culture, our resilience. As the first South Asian elected to Los Angeles City Council, I don't take lightly what it means to be here, celebrating that history alongside so many incredible makers and neighbors. Events like this one are exactly why I love this city," said Councilmember Nithya Raman.

"Five years in, AAPI Day has become one of the events we're most proud of at Smorgasburg LA. What started as a way to spotlight the incredible AAPI food community in Los Angeles has grown into something that feels genuinely special — vendors who've been with us since day one, new faces every year, and a crowd that shows up because they really care. This city has always had an extraordinary depth of Asian culinary talent across all the diasporas, and getting to celebrate that together for a fifth-year running is something we don't take for granted," said Eric Demby, co-founder of Smorgasburg.

"The Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) is proud to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month and to join partners, AAPI-owned small businesses, and local shoppers at Smorgasburg this coming weekend," said Kelly LoBianco, director of the DEO. "We will be elevating Dine Local, part of our Shop Local LA County campaign, and offering education, technical assistance, and capital to small, food‑serving businesses while encouraging shoppers to invest in our local entrepreneurs. Together, we are uplifting the incredible diversity and economic power of our small business community."

"For over 40 years, 99 Ranch Market has been a gathering place for the AAPI community—where culture, food, and everyday life come together. We're proud to bring that same spirit to AAPI LA Smorgasburg 2026 as a sponsor, celebrating the flavors, stories, and connections that define our community. From our aisles to the streets of LA, this is what we've always been about — sharing the best of Asia and creating a space where everyone feels welcome." said Alice Chen, CEO of 99 Ranch, presenting sponsor of AAPI LA x Smorgasburg.

This event will be held on Sunday, May 17, at Smorgasburg at the ROW DTLA from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry is free and open to all. This year's AAPI Day also welcomes the Disneyland® Resort, which is marking its 70th anniversary in 2026. Attendees can stop by to celebrate with photo moments, giveaways, and more.

Participating vendors include Seoul Bap, Canaan Foods, Roberto Hot Sauce, Grumpy Chocolatier, Steep LA, Zhuology Ceramics, & Mutts Co., Boutcha, Mussels & Pearls, Bluey & Co Yee Paints, Baby Snack Time, Francium Chocolate, Nuts & Nuts, Chingoo Snacks, AFC Soy Foods, Inc., Mochimas, among many others.

Programming will include mahjong tutorials by LA Mahjong League, performances by durian, Hwarang Youth Foundation, Hālau Hula Kealiʻi o Nālani, Sakura, Rooted Band, and The Cosmic DJ.

Additional community partners include Project by Project, Yellow Chair Collective and Chinese American Museum.

RSVP here to let us know if you're coming!

To learn more about AAPI LA, please visit AAPILA.org or follow @aapi_la on Instagram. You can also learn more about event partners at Asian Pacific Community Fund and Smorgasburg LA.

Media Contact

Tran Ngo, AAPI LA, 1 6262027257, [email protected], https://aapila.org/

SOURCE AAPI LA