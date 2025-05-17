AAPI LA's 4th Annual Celebration at Smorgasburg Serves Up a Flavorful Celebration of Heritage and Culture

"AAPI LA's annual celebration at Smorgasburg is a powerful reminder of how food, culture, and community come together to shape the soul of Los Angeles," said Councilmember Nithya Raman. Post this

"Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities in Los Angeles are essential to the cultural and economic fabric of our city," said Mayor Karen Bass. "Our city is proud to support this vibrant space where AAPI small business owners, artists, and chefs come together to share their stories, build community, and drive economic opportunity."

"As a proud representative of one of the most diverse districts in Los Angeles, I'm honored to support AAPI LA's celebration at Smorgasburg. This event is more than a food market — it's a vibrant affirmation of our communities' cultural pride, resilience, and creativity, and it helps create a stronger Arts District." said Councilmember Ysabel Jurado.

AAPI LA unites organizations, civic leaders, and corporate partners in a shared effort to broaden outreach and ensure AAPI Angelenos have representation across all sectors.

"AAPI LA's annual celebration at Smorgasburg is a powerful reminder of how food, culture, and community come together to shape the soul of Los Angeles. I'm proud to stand with our AAPI communities as we celebrate their contributions and create spaces that uplift and unite Angelenos from every background," said Councilmember Nithya Raman.

A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit AAPI LA's initiatives, which support local nonprofit organizations, amplify community voices, and foster collaboration across Los Angeles' diverse AAPI population.

"It's exciting to witness the continued growth of the AAPI LA Market, which has become a highlight of AAPI Heritage Month here in Los Angeles," said Councilmember John S. Lee, who returns as co-chair of this year's celebration. "AAPI LA has worked tirelessly to champion Asian American Pacific Islander voices and ensure their contributions are recognized and uplifted. I am proud to support their mission and this inspiring event."

"Since the start of Smorgasburg 17 years ago, we've made it our mission to highlight chefs and makers from every walk of life, so it's a privilege to once again welcome Mayor Bass, councilmembers, and our incredible community for this annual AAPI celebration," said Eric Demby, co-founder of Smorgasburg. "The chefs and vendors we're featuring not only share comforting favorites but also introduce visitors to lesser-known regional specialties, inventive twists on classics, and unique collaborations that tell local cultural stories."

The event will take place Sunday, May 18 at Smorgasburg at ROW DTLA from 10 AM to 4 PM. Admission is free and open to all. This year's incredible lineup of food and beverage businesses, CPG brands, and community partners includes Rooted Fare, 626 Hospitality Group, ZinDrew Wonton Shop, Dai Pai Dong, Taiwanese American Professionals, and Los Angeles Philharmonic, to name just a few. Programming will include:

A traditional Chinese dance performance by Dancing Spirit Troupe who are made up of moms from the San Fernando Valley

Mahjong tutorials with LA Mahjong League

Filipino music and dance performance by Kayamanan Ng Lahi, a Los Angeles -based folk arts group

Indian Raaga music and Bharatanatyam dance performance - "The Universe Awakens" presented by DAIVAM

Guests can also enjoy exclusive Smorgasburg vendor specials, live music, all-ages activities, a full bar, and more — all in addition to the weekly resident lineup of Smorgasburg's beloved food and shopping vendors. Community partners such as Teach AAPI, Yellow Chair Collective, Asians in Advertising and American KGP Inc. will be on hand with resources and activities.

To learn more about AAPI LA, please visit AAPILA.org, check our Instagram page (@aapi_la). You can also learn more about event partners at Asian Pacific Community Fund and Smorgasburg LA.

