Aaron Blight Joins Shenandoah University's Public Health Faculty

Dr. Blight's book, When Caregiving Calls: Guidance as You Care for a Parent, Spouse, or Aging Relative, has received numerous accolades and is used by caregiver support groups across the world. With a doctoral degree in education, Dr. Blight is also known for his caregiving models which are anchored in learning theory and applied to the unique context of family caregiving.

Dr. Blight's career path took a turn after the five years he and his wife spent caring for his mother-in-law, who battled cancer before her death in 2005. This experience prompted him to leave CMS and focus on helping individuals and families facing similar caregiving-related challenges.

Dr. Blight joined Shenandoah University as a part-time adjunct professor of healthcare management in 2015 and later transitioned to the public health program. The full-time faculty position represents an expansion of his work in academia. "I'm delighted to become an Assistant Professor of Public Health at Shenandoah University," said Dr. Blight. "I love it here. The students and faculty are great, and the work is right up my alley." In addition to teaching more classes at SU, Dr. Blight anticipates continuing his research on caregiving, a growing public health concern in an aging, post-pandemic society.

More information about Dr. Blight's work can be found at http://www.caregivingkinetics.com.

About Dr. Aaron Blight

Aaron Blight, Ed.D., is an international speaker and consultant on caregiving, aging, and healthcare. He is the Founder of Caregiving Kinetics and has been recognized as a "Top 100 Healthcare Leader" by the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare. His career leading healthcare organizations spans more than two decades and includes the successful creation, development, and sale of a large home care company; a series of policy leadership positions at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; and the study of caregiving as a phenomenon of social science.

