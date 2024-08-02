Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) and Integra Asset Solutions Announce Two-Day Online Timed Auction By Order of Receiver of Poblocki Sign Company, Michael S. Polsky, Esq.

Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS), in conjunction with Integra Asset Solutions, is excited to announce an upcoming online timed auction featuring the assets of Poblocki Sign Company. Michael S. Polsky, Esq. has been appointed as Receiver of Poblocki Sign, and on June 27, 2024 the Court presiding over the Poblocki Sign Receivership Case authorized the Receiver to sell the assets of Poblocki Sign by auction. This highly anticipated event will take place over two days, providing a unique opportunity to acquire a wide range of high-quality industrial equipment.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auction Details:

Location: Online Timed Auction, Milwaukee, WI

Auction Link: https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/aaron-equipment/catalogue-id-bscaar10150

Auction Start: Currently Open

Auction End Dates:

Day 1: August 7, 2024

Day 2: August 8, 2024

Event Overview: This two-day auction features nearly 700 items from Poblocki Sign Company, a well-known sign-making company in business for over 90 years. The auction has a diverse array of sign-making equipment including: Press Brakes, Shears, CNC Bender, Programmable Saw, Bending Rolls, Ironworkers, Routers, Bandsaws, Over (40+) Welders, Crane Truck, Manlift Truck, Ladder Trucks, Pickup Trucks, Trailers, Paint Equipment, Engraving Equipment, Silk Screen Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Air Compressors, General Plant, and much More!

Statement from Joel Bersh: Joel Bersh, CEO-Managing Partner of AIS, commented, "This auction has something for everyone. With over 90 years of accumulation, the sale has equipment such as metalworking, general plant, woodworking, plastics, printing, and trucks."

About Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS): Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) specializes in evaluating and monetizing industrial equipment through auctions, liquidations, and private-treaty sales. Our vast experience and expertise ensure the best possible financial recovery for our clients. In the past five years, our principals have successfully conducted over 250 auctions. AIS and our sister company, Aaron Equipment, have over 80 years of experience in the auction and used equipment business, with specialties in processing, chemical, packaging, metalworking, plastics, printing, construction, cannabis, food/beverage, and other industrial verticals.

For more information about upcoming auctions and available inventory, visit Aaron Industrial Solutions Auctions.

About Integra Asset Solutions: Integra Asset Solutions is dedicated to delivering world-class asset liquidation services with a highly personalized approach. Our team, with decades of experience in machinery auctions, caters to a diverse clientele, from large corporations to small family-owned businesses. We are committed to integrity and ethics in every project, ensuring that we are your trusted asset solution partner every step of the way.

Media Contact

Sam Bersh, Aaron Industrial Solutions, 1 847-830-5635, [email protected], https://www.aaronindustrialsolutions.com

SOURCE Aaron Industrial Solutions