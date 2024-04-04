Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) Facilitates Swift Liquidation of CBD Manufacturing Equipment for American Harvest, Inc.

Interested bidders are encouraged to visit the AIS website at https://www.aaronindustrialsolutions.com for detailed equipment listings and registration information. Don't miss this opportunity to acquire top-tier CBD manufacturing equipment at competitive prices! Post this

American Harvest, Inc., a prominent CBD manufacturing company, has entrusted AIS with the task of liquidating their equipment as part of their Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, AIS swiftly executed an agreement with American Harvest, ensuring a seamless transition from contract to auction setup within a matter of days.

Joel Bersh, CEO of Aaron Industrial Solutions, commented, "This project highlights two of AIS's strengths, which are speed and creativity. American Harvest needed a fast and creative solution to monetize their equipment, and we were happy to help."

AIS has established itself as a premier auctioneer for CBD and cannabis equipment, having conducted over 10 successful auctions for various clients in the industry over the past 12 months. Their expertise and industry knowledge make them the preferred choice for businesses looking to streamline their asset disposal processes and maximize returns.

