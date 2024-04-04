Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) Facilitates Swift Liquidation of CBD Manufacturing Equipment for American Harvest, Inc.

SIDNEY, Mont., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS), a leading auction company specializing in industrial equipment liquidation, is proud to announce its latest online timed auction event. This auction, featuring a comprehensive selection of CBD manufacturing equipment, will take place from April 11th to April 18th, 2024, providing an opportunity for businesses to acquire high-quality, lightly used machinery at competitive prices.
The equipment showcased in this auction includes state-of-the-art extraction systems, evaporators, chromatography equipment, reactors, and more, catering specifically to the CBD and cannabis industry. With the surge in demand for CBD and cannabis products across the United States, this auction presents an unparalleled opportunity for entrepreneurs and industry professionals to expand their operations or venture into this thriving sector.
American Harvest, Inc., a prominent CBD manufacturing company, has entrusted AIS with the task of liquidating their equipment as part of their Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, AIS swiftly executed an agreement with American Harvest, ensuring a seamless transition from contract to auction setup within a matter of days.
Joel Bersh, CEO of Aaron Industrial Solutions, commented, "This project highlights two of AIS's strengths, which are speed and creativity. American Harvest needed a fast and creative solution to monetize their equipment, and we were happy to help."
AIS has established itself as a premier auctioneer for CBD and cannabis equipment, having conducted over 10 successful auctions for various clients in the industry over the past 12 months. Their expertise and industry knowledge make them the preferred choice for businesses looking to streamline their asset disposal processes and maximize returns.
