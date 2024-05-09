Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) to Conduct Online Timed Auction of Gala North America's Candle Making Plant in Dublin, Virginia

"This is a very unique opportunity to purchase late-model, state-of-the-art candle making equipment from one of the premier candle manufacturers in the world," remarked Joel Bersh, the CEO-Managing Partner of AIS. Post this

"We are very happy to be working with AIS on this project and look forward to a successful disposition of our facility in Dublin, Virginia," stated Jason Sorvillo, President and CEO of Gala North America.

AIS, with its extensive experience in managing industrial equipment auctions, is actively marketing the equipment for sale and is currently accepting pre-auction offers on major items. Interested parties are encouraged to contact AIS to submit an offer, or participate in this exceptional opportunity to acquire high-quality equipment from Gala North America's candle making plant.

For more information about the auction and to view the complete inventory of equipment available, please visit Aaron Industrial Solutions' auction website at https://www.aaronindustrialsolutions.com/MVC/auctions/gala-north-american

About AIS Auctions: AIS Auctions is a trusted auction company specializing in industrial machinery, connecting buyers and sellers in the metal fabrication industry. With a commitment to professionalism, transparency, and customer satisfaction, AIS Auctions facilitates seamless transactions and offers a wide range of quality machinery to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

For more information about upcoming auctions and available inventory, visit https://www.aaronindustrialsolutions.com/current-auctions.html

Media Contact

Sam Bersh, Aaron Industrial Solutions, 1 847-830-5635, [email protected], https://www.aaronindustrialsolutions.com/

SOURCE Aaron Industrial Solutions