Aaron Industrial Solutions Announces Major Cannabis Equipment Auction from Flower One in North Las Vegas

"The Flower One sale will be the premier auction event for any customers in the cannabis/CBD market looking for top-tier equipment at auction prices," said Joel Bersh, CEO and Managing Partner of AIS.

Flower One Facility

Flower One's North Las Vegas facility, spanning 400,000 square feet of greenhouse space and 55,000 square feet of production area, was designed for cannabis cultivation, processing, and the manufacturing of dry flower, pre-rolls, oils, distillates, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and other infused products.

AIS worked closely with the secured lender to coordinate the Flower One auction, bringing our extensive expertise in cannabis/CBD equipment sales to ensure a smooth and successful event.

About Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS)

Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) specializes in evaluating and monetizing industrial equipment via auctions, liquidations, and private-treaty sales. Our vast experience and expertise allow us to provide the best possible financial recovery for our clients. In the past five years, our principals have successfully conducted over 250 auctions. AIS and our sister company, Aaron Equipment, have over 80 years of experience in the auction and used equipment business, with specialties in processing, chemical, packaging, metalworking, plastics, printing, construction, cannabis, food/beverage, and other industrial verticals.

For more information about this auction and to view the full catalog of items, please visit: Aaron Industrial Solutions – Current Auctions.

Media Contact

Sam Bersh, Aaron Industrial Solutions, 1 847.830.5635, [email protected], https://www.aaronindustrialsolutions.com/

SOURCE Aaron Industrial Solutions