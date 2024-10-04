Aaron Industrial Solutions Announces Major Cannabis Equipment Auction from Flower One in North Las Vegas

Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) is excited to announce an upcoming online timed auction featuring an extensive range of Cannabis/CBD cultivation and production equipment from Flower One, formerly the largest cannabis cultivation and production facility in Nevada. The auction begins on October 3, 2024 and will run through October 17, 2024, offering buyers a prime opportunity to acquire top-tier cannabis equipment at competitive prices.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The auction includes a wide variety of specialized cannabis/CBD equipment, such as falling film evaporators, thin film evaporators, rotary evaporators, centrifuges, jacketed and glass reactors, separator systems, rosin presses, pre-roll machines, cold traps, vacuum ovens, liquid fillers, packaging equipment, trimmers, potters, greenhouse and cultivation equipment, freezers, air systems, chillers, air conditioners, reverse osmosis systems, air compressors, generators, electric forklifts, a work van, and a large quantity of assorted pumps, among many other items.
This auction presents an exceptional opportunity for companies within the cannabis/CBD industry to acquire high-quality equipment used in cultivation, processing, and production at auction prices.
Flower One Facility
Flower One's North Las Vegas facility, spanning 400,000 square feet of greenhouse space and 55,000 square feet of production area, was designed for cannabis cultivation, processing, and the manufacturing of dry flower, pre-rolls, oils, distillates, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and other infused products.
AIS worked closely with the secured lender to coordinate the Flower One auction, bringing our extensive expertise in cannabis/CBD equipment sales to ensure a smooth and successful event.
"The Flower One sale will be the premier auction event for any customers in the cannabis/CBD market looking for top-tier equipment at auction prices," said Joel Bersh, CEO and Managing Partner of AIS.
About Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS)
Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) specializes in evaluating and monetizing industrial equipment via auctions, liquidations, and private-treaty sales. Our vast experience and expertise allow us to provide the best possible financial recovery for our clients. In the past five years, our principals have successfully conducted over 250 auctions. AIS and our sister company, Aaron Equipment, have over 80 years of experience in the auction and used equipment business, with specialties in processing, chemical, packaging, metalworking, plastics, printing, construction, cannabis, food/beverage, and other industrial verticals.
For more information about this auction and to view the full catalog of items, please visit: Aaron Industrial Solutions – Current Auctions.
