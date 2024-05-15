AATOD Unites Global Leaders in Opioid Use Disorder Treatment for Pivotal Las Vegas Summit

More than 1,500 treatment providers and policy officials from every state in the country will provide the most current information to respond to the continued opioid use epidemic, which has been driven by fentanyl use. Post this

The Conference will discuss a number of leading national policy issues including the recently released regulations from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and our Nevada host, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and the opioid treatment providers of Nevada.

Featured speakers will include:

Monday May 20, 2024 -- Roshanda Clemons , MD, FAAP; Medical Director, Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS); Stephanie Cook , BSBM, State Opioid Treatment Authority (SOTA), Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS); Mark W. Parrino , MPA, AATOD President; Yngvild K. Olsen , MD, MPH, Director of the Center for Substance Abuse Treatment (CSAT), Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA); Gregory D. Kelly , Section Chief, Liaison Section (DPL) Diversion Control Division, US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) – Moderated by Dinita Smith , PsyD, MSW / Conference Chairperson

Tuesday May 21, 2024 -- Miriam O. Adelson , MD, Founder and Medical Director, Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment & Research, Inc.; Loretta P. Finnegan , MD, President, Finnegan Consulting , LLC, Pregnancy, Substance Use Disorder and Neonatal Abstinence; Jeffrey DeVido , MD, Behavioral Health Clinical Director, Chief, Addiction Services, Partnership HealthPlan of California Marin County Health and Human Services – Moderated by Ann Jamieson / AATOD Conference Plenary Chairperson

Wednesday May 22, 2024 -- Terry Kerns , PhD, RN, MSN, Substance Abuse and Law Enforcement Coordinator, Nevada Office of the Attorney General.; Joel K. Johnson , MEd, President and CEO, Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities (TASC) - Moderated by Mark Parrino / AATOD President

An advance copy of the full conference program, which will be made available to attendees onsite, can be found here.

Conference hashtag: #aatod2024

About AATOD

The American Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence (AATOD) was founded in 1984 to enhance the quality of patient care in treatment programs by promoting the growth and development of comprehensive opioid treatment services throughout the United States. AATOD represents more than 1,400 Opioid Treatment Programs in the United States. AATOD has thirty state chapters and is also a founding partner in the development of the World Federation for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence, which represents another 600 treatment programs throughout Europe. The World Federation has special consultative status with the United Nations. Accordingly, AATOD actively works with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and other agencies in order to provide access to opioid addiction treatment wherever it is needed in the world. For more information, visit the AATOD website.

