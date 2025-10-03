AATOD Unites National and Global Leaders in Treating Opioid Use Disorders

More than 1,200 U.S. and International Leaders in Opioid Treatment Convene for Five-Day Conference Amid Ongoing Opioid Crisis.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence (AATOD) is proud to announce its 2025 conference, "The Evolving Field of Opioid Treatment," offering the most current clinical and policy guidance to the field. This landmark event will take place at the Marriott Downtown Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from October 4-8, 2025.