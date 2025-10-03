AATOD Unites National and Global Leaders in Treating Opioid Use Disorders

More than 1,200 U.S. and International Leaders in Opioid Treatment Convene for Five-Day Conference Amid Ongoing Opioid Crisis.
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence (AATOD) is proud to announce its 2025 conference, "The Evolving Field of Opioid Treatment," offering the most current clinical and policy guidance to the field. This landmark event will take place at the Marriott Downtown Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from October 4-8, 2025.
This groundbreaking gathering of U.S. and international policymakers, opioid use disorder treatment experts, and advocates comes at a pivotal time, following the implementation of major federal policy changes. The conference will be the largest assembly of the opioid treatment community, bringing together innovative thought leaders for diverse forums and workshops.
The conference will feature several influential leaders and experts across the following plenary sessions:
Opening Plenary
- Dr. Latika Davis-Jones, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP)
- Mark Parrino, President of the American Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence (AATOD)
- Paul Samuels, Director and President of the Legal Action Center
- Moderated by Joshua Nirella, AATOD Conference Chair
Tuesday Middle Plenary
- Tom Engels, Administrator of Health Resources and Services Administration
- Deja Gilbert, PhD, LMHC, LPC, FACHE, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gaudenzia Addiction Treatment and Recovery Services in Pennsylvania
- Brandi Harrison, BSW, MS, CCHP, Project Manager of Justice Collaborations at the Allegheny County Department of Human Services
- Moderated by Ann Jamieson, Plenary Chair
Closing Plenary
- Mark Parrino, President of the American Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence (AATOD)
- Icro Maremmani, MD, President of the European Opiate Addiction Treatment Association and President of the World Federation for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence
- Moderated by Ann Jamieson, Plenary Chair
About AATOD
The American Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence (AATOD) was founded in 1984 to enhance the quality of patient care in treatment programs by promoting the growth and development of comprehensive opioid treatment services throughout the United States. AATOD represents more than 1,600 Opioid Treatment Programs in the United States and has twenty-nine state chapters. AATOD is also a founding partner in the World Federation for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence, which has special consultative status with the United Nations. For more information, visit the AATOD website -- www.aatod.org.
