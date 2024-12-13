AATOD's Response to the New York Times Article of December 7, 2024

The New York Times article failed to mention how every one of the nation's OTPs must meet detailed and rigorous standards for providing medications and comprehensive treatment services for patients.
NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence (AATOD) represents 1,400 opioid treatment programs (OTPs) throughout the United States. These OTPs treat approximately 650,000 patients on any given day using the federally approved medications to treat opioid use disorder, in addition to providing counseling and other clinical services.
Independent research has confirmed for more than 60 years that OTPs represent some of the most successful treatment services provided to treat opioid use disorder in the United States and throughout the world. We are not commenting on the specific elements of the New York Times story as published on December 7th, 2024; however, it is important to point out that the Acadia-based OTPs have saved tens of thousands of lives throughout their history. Acadia, like all of the OTPs in the country, must meet federal and state regulatory requirements.
This system of OTP care has successfully treated millions of patients with methadone and buprenorphine since the 1960s. It represents a safe and effective system of care. The article failed to mention how every one of the nation's OTPs must meet detailed and rigorous standards for providing medications and comprehensive treatment services for patients. From our perspective at the association, we are deeply concerned that the New York Times article misrepresents what we know to be a life-saving treatment as we work with our patients to overcome the tragic realities of opioid use disorder.
