AAXIS Partners with Shopify to Transform eCommerce Solutions

"Shopify is thrilled to welcome AAXIS as a trusted partner in our ecosystem. With their extensive experience in D2C and B2B large enterprise implementation, AAXIS brings a depth of expertise that complements our mission to empower businesses of all sizes. Together, we're excited to deliver tailored, scalable solutions that drive growth and success for merchants on Shopify. This partnership marks a significant step forward in expanding the capabilities and support available to our D2C and B2B community."

- Colleen Oates, Director of Partnerships, Shopify

Key Benefits of the AAXIS and Shopify Partnership:

Customized eCommerce Solutions: AAXIS will create customized solutions and integrations to give each store the functionality it needs to stand out.

Enhanced User Experience: With AAXIS's focus on UX/UI design, businesses can create visually appealing and intuitive shopping environments.

Streamline Commerce Ecosystems: AAXIS will seamlessly integrate Shopify with OMS, Search, CMS, PIM, and ERP to optimize your back-end commerce operations, enhancing efficiency and scalability.

Performance Optimization: AAXIS will assist Shopify merchants in analyzing data and improving their site's performance, leading to increased sales and customer satisfaction.

Comprehensive Support: As a Shopify Partner, AAXIS provides ongoing support and resources to continuously refine and innovate client's commerce site across channels. AAXIS' proactive maintenance ensures your store remains fully functional and up to date.

"We are excited to become a Shopify Partner and bring our expertise to Shopify merchants," said Steven Yang, Director Global Delivery of AAXIS. "This partnership allows us to provide innovative solutions that drive growth and enhance the online shopping experience."

For more information about AAXIS's Shopify services, please visit AAXIS Shopify Partnership Page.

About AAXIS

For over two decades, AAXIS has been a trusted digital commerce partner, helping top manufacturers, distributors, retailers, telcos and petrochemical companies meet the growing digital commerce and transformation needs of their customers. We work with our clients to execute the right strategy and implement the best fit of technologies leveraging data and AI to increase customer retention, elevate the customer experience, increase customer conversion, acquire new customers, and expand into new markets.

Media Contact

Jennifer Sabin, AAXIS, 1 (310) 556-9700, [email protected], www.aaxis.io

