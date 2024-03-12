AB Living Group Announces Ambitious American Expansion Plans, With 30+ Years' Experience in the Industry

With over five projects in development—largely in partnership with Marriott International—AB Living is poised to be one of the largest developers in the Mexican Caribbean. Post this

AB Living's three pillars include: AB Wellbeing with innovative wellness centres that make a positive difference in people's health; AB Hospitality, developing iconic properties in the heart of nature, created in partnership with prestigious hotel brands; and AB Properties, focused on residential developments set in exceptional surroundings with exquisite care for every detail. All AB Hospitality projects incorporate a branded residential component as the crown jewel of the resort communities. Pricing will range between $2M USD for a two-bedroom residence up to $8M USD for four bedrooms.

Properties in Development

Following the exciting opening of SHA Mexico on January 26, 2024, AB Living announces a series of resort and residential development projects with Marriott International, including:

The St. Regis, Costa Mujeres, opening in December 2025

Almare, a Luxury Collection All-Inclusive Resort, Isla Mujeres , resort opening in August 2024 and the Residences in late 2025

, resort opening in and the Residences in late 2025 JW Marriott All-Inclusive Costa Mujeres, opening in 2026

W All-Inclusive Costa Mujeres, opening in 2026

"As we continue to expand our services, offerings and developments, we are eager to work with like-minded companies and brands that are evolving the travel and hospitality space," stated Alejandro Bataller, Vice President, AB Living. "Marriott International is the most prominent brand in hospitality and perfectly aligned with our vision for AB Living."

Developing a Luxury Destination in Costa Mujeres

AB Living is thoughtfully putting the luxury sector of Costa Mujeres on the map with the collection of resorts and residences in the Mexican Caribbean. An undiscovered gem of Latin America, Costa Mujeres is located just 25 minutes north of the Cancun International Airport boasting a natural enclave in front of the largest coral reef in The Americas, an ideal climate all year round, pristine beaches protected from sargassum (being sheltered by Isla Mujeres) unlike many resort destinations. The region offers ideal air connectivity from over 247 cities around the world, operating over 500 flights a day, including from New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Mexico City and Monterrey. Exclusive access to unique recreational activities is available, such as world-class golf by Greg Norman, luxury sailing, diving and snorkel in the tranquil waters of the Caribbean Sea, Rafael Nadal tennis academy, an impressive culinary offering from renowned world-class chefs and premier access to dazzling archaeological sites of the Mayan culture.

SHA Mexico, which opened on January 26, 2024, is located in the state of Quintana Roo, in the eastern portion of the Yucatán Peninsula north of the Riviera Maya, just 25 minutes from the Cancun International Airport. The complex itself is made up of 35 residences and 100 ocean front rooms & suites, each with private balconies that feature panoramic vistas of the turquoise Caribbean Sea and luxurious bathrooms, all fitted with rain showers.

Adjacent, The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort & Residences, scheduled to open at the end of 2025, will be comprised of 160 rooms and 84 luxury private residences. Designed by the prestigious Mexican architecture studio Sordo Madaleno, it will also offer several restaurants, a spa, fitness room, pier, kids club and beach club, among other amenities for future guests as well as for residence owners.

A short car or ferry ride from Costa Mujeres, across the beautiful Caribbean Sea, will take travelers to Almare, a Luxury Collection All-Inclusive Resort, an adults-only all-inclusive resort on Isla Mujeres, set to open in 2024 along with a collection of residences in development. The 105-room property will showcase a modern and sophisticated take on vernacular architecture, layered with locally inspired interior design, four dining venues, two swimming pools, a vibrant beach club and more.

2026 will usher in the 283-room JW Marriott All-Inclusive Costa Mujeres with six dining destinations, several swimming pools and 53 residences, as well as W All-Inclusive Costa Mujeres, a 300-room, adults-only resort slated to feature stunning indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, five globally inspired restaurants, bars, and lounges, expansive swimming pools and home to 10 residences. All will nestle within a 70,000-square-foot central entertainment venue aptly named "The Village" will connect both resorts, boasting unparalleled food and beverage offerings, breath-taking event space, elegant retail shops, and more.

Expansion of SHA Brand

The opening of SHA Mexico marks a pivotal phase of its global expansion plans for the SHA brand with a further opening set forthe Emirates in 2025. Building on the success of its flagship clinic in Spain, the expansion has been developed to reflect the consumer demand to place health and well-being at the forefront of all areas of life – business and personal.

AB Living's carefully planned expansion programme was guided by an in-depth analysis of various locations, climate, and surrounding environment, alongside connectivity and access to clinic resources. Under AB Living, the group will continue to drive its award-winning concept forward, redefining integrated and transformative wellness across the globe.

SHA Wellness Clinic begins the year as winner of the "Live Your Best Life" award at the 2024 Condé Nast Traveller Spa and Wellness Awards. This accolade is testament to SHA's unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled and pioneering approaches to health and wellbeing, allowing people to live better with transformative wellness experiences. SHA's innovative approach to health, accompanied by holistic and comprehensive practices, has been developed and overseen by world-renowned experts and positions SHA Wellness Clinic as a leader in the global wellness industry.

Link to renderings can be found HERE.

About AB Living

