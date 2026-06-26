Abacus Technologies Named Authorized Distributor of VPG Foil Resistors for the Americas

The industry's most precise and stable Bulk Metal® Foil resistors, including the VFR, Alpha Electronics, Powertron, and APR brands, are now a part of the Abacus Technologies line card.

NAPLES, Fla., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Abacus Technologies, a franchised distributor of electronic components for 40+ years of experience, announced it has been appointed an authorized distributor of VPG Foil Resistors for the Americas, effective May 5, 2026. The agreement covers the full VPG Foil Resistors portfolio, including the VFR (Vishay Foil Resistors), Alpha Electronics, Powertron, and APR (Advanced Precision Resistors) brands.

VPG's proprietary Bulk Metal® Foil technology delivers performance that no other resistor technology can match. Customers can now source parts directly from Abacus Technologies with temperature coefficients of resistance (TCR) as low as ±0.2 ppm/°C, initial tolerances from 0.001%, load life stability of 0.005% (50 ppm) at 2,000 hours, ESD ratings to 25,000 V, thermal stabilization in under one second, and noise levels of –42 dB. These characteristics make VPG Foil Resistors the de facto standard for designs where drift, noise, or long-term stability cannot be compromised.

"Becoming authorized for VPG Foil Resistors is a significant addition to our line card and a direct response to what our customers have been asking for," said Ryan Overman, Account Executive at Abacus Technologies. "VPG sets the benchmark for precision resistor performance. Pairing their portfolio with our white-glove, consultative service gives our customers a meaningful advantage in their most demanding designs."

"Adding Abacus Technologies to our distribution network reflects our continued focus on expanding customer access and strengthening regional support. Their expertise and market reach will play an important role in supporting our growth and ensuring responsive, high-quality service to our customers."

— Joshua Markle, Americas Sales and Business Development Manager at VPG Foil Resistors.

Target applications served by VPG Foil Resistors include:

Avionics, military, and space: Fire control radar display systems, heads-up displays, naval weapon systems, gyro navigation controls, and mission power supplies

Medical instrumentation: PET (Positron Emission Tomography), NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance), and CAT scan imaging

Test and measurement: Automatic test equipment (ATE), metrology, laboratory instrumentation, power analyzers, electron microscopes, and motor speed controls

High-end industrial: EV battery charging, gas and oil instrumentation, pressure sensors, and precision audio

Fiber optics and datacom: Long-haul systems, TIA, laser drive, and bias circuits

Weighing systems: precision and industrial scales, data acquisition (DAQ)

The full Bulk Metal® Foil product family is now available through Abacus Technologies across surface-mount, through-hole, hermetically sealed, voltage divider and network, power and current sense, trimmer, hybrid chip, and military/space-qualified (EEE, QPL) configurations. Parts are made-to-order with no NRE charges and supported by Abacus Technologies' application engineering team.

Customers can browse VPG part numbers, request quotes, and access technical support at www.abacuselect.com or by calling (800) 701-8152.

About Abacus Technologies

Abacus Technologies is a franchised distributor of electronic components serving aerospace, defense, medical, industrial, and commercial OEMs and contract manufacturers across the Americas. ISO 9001:2015 and AS9120B-certified, Abacus combines a deep authorized line card with a consultative, concierge approach to component distribution, including kitting, kit storage of up to 18 months, competitive net terms, and the financial strength to support long production cycles.

Learn more at www.abacuselect.com.

About VPG Foil Resistors

VPG Foil Resistors, a business unit of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), is the inventor and global leader in Bulk Metal® Foil resistor technology. Through its VFR (Vishay Foil Resistors), Alpha Electronics, Powertron, and APR (Advanced Precision Resistors) brands, VPG manufactures the world's most precise and stable resistors for mission-critical applications in aerospace, defense, space, medical, test and measurement, and high-end industrial markets. Learn more at www.vpgfoilresistors.com.

Media Contact

Garrett Unglaub, Abacus Technologies, 1 800-701-8152 286, [email protected], https://www.abacuselect.com/

SOURCE Abacus Technologies