ABADÁ-Capoeira San Francisco Hosts Free Batizado Performance Sunday, October 22 at Potrero del Sol Park

Through capoeira, we can bridge communities because it provides a creative outlet for all ages and walks of life to engage with others in this unique combination of martial arts, dance and music. Post this

"A Capoeira batizado provides an opportunity to bring the broader community together to experience the Afro-Brazilian art form, not only capoeiristas, but family, friends, and beyond," said Marcia Treidler, a.k.a. Mestra Cigarra, Artistic Director of ACSF. "Through capoeira, we can bridge communities because it provides a creative outlet for all ages and walks of life to engage with others in this unique combination of martial arts, dance and music. We invite you to see this for yourself this weekend at our event."

Preceding this multigenerational event, ACSF's students will have an unparalleled learning opportunity through intensive workshops and lectures led by the visiting guests.

For more information about the batizado and workshop series, visit https://www.abada.org.

This year's event will also kick off the end-of-the-year fundraising campaign. If you'd like to support the ACSF community, please visit: abada.org/donate

ABOUT ABADÁ-Capoeira San Francisco (ACSF)

ABADÁ-Capoeira San Francisco (ACSF) preserves, develops, and shares the Afro-Brazilian art of Capoeira with integrity, and cultivates, engages, and supports cultural practitioners and artists. By exploring creative ways of sharing Capoeira and related arts, ACSF remains a pioneering force in the preservation and development of Brazilian arts.

Founded in1991 by master artist MArcia Treidler, ACSF uses Capoeira arts to enrich, strengthen, and uplift under-resourced communities, and as a catalyst to build a healthy, just, and vibrant society in which people feel connected to and responsible for their community.

Women-led and rooted in San Francisco's Mission District, ACSF continues its commitment to providing accessible, inclusive, culturally authentic programs and apprenticeships taught by highly skilled artists.

ACSF shares its name and philosophy with ABADÁ-Capoeira—the Brazilian Association for the Support and Development of the Art of Capoeira—founded in 1988 by Mestre Camisa, in Brazil. ABADÁ has independent branches in 80 countries.

For more information about ACSF, visit http://www.abada.org/.

Media Contact

Michelle Sieling, ABADA-Capoeira San Francisco, 1 415-206-0650, [email protected], abada.org

SOURCE ABADA-Capoeira San Francisco