Abadía Retuerta, an Historic Spanish Wine Estate in the Duero Valley, will Release Luxury Pago Wines in the U.S. this Fall

Abadía Retuerta is located in the Duero Valley less than two hours from Madrid on the site of the 12th Century Abbey of Santa María de Retuerta, now fully restored and converted into an exclusive five-star hotel and wellness destination, complete with a one-star Michelin restaurant. The property comprises 1,717 acres, of which 500 acres are planted on the left bank of the Duero River. The ultimate destination for luxury wine lovers in Spain to have experiences at the winery, in the vineyards and personalized tastings, Abadía Retuerta is less than two hours from Madrid.

History and culture are important considerations for earning pago status, but ultimately, the singularity of geography and terroir to support exceptional winegrowing is critical. Abadía Retuerta is situated at higher elevations surrounded by old-growth forests that naturally support cooling influences and some of the most unique viticultural conditions and organoleptic attributes in the Duero region. Wine consultant Pascal Delbeck and winemaker Ángel Anocíbar have isolated key aromatics such as balsamic, pine and herbs in Abadía Retuerta wines associated with distinct sites and their natural surroundings. Climate and soil studies led by Delbeck and Anocíbar further reveal a stunning diversity of microclimates and soils within the estate that support an extensive varietal range. The 500-acre property is divided into 54 plots, planted to 70% Tempranillo, 10% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Syrah, as well as Merlot, Petit Verdot and other experimental white varieties.

The terroir of the four most acclaimed plots in Abadía Retuerta (Negralada, Garduña, Valdebellón, and Petit Verdot) reveals a perfect balance of soil, microclimate and variety. Abadía Retuerta will release these top pago wines in fall 2024, each designated by the name of a specific vineyard, including: Pago Negralada (100% Tempranillo); Pago Valdebellón (100% Cabernet Sauvignon); Pago Garduña (100% Syrah) and Petit Verdot (100% Petit Verdot).

Abadía Retuerta will work with new distributor partner Southern Glazer's in New York, Texas and Florida as of September 2024, with additional markets to be announced. For more information about Abadía Retuerta, please get in touch with Helen Gregory ([email protected]) or Angie Perry ([email protected]).

About Abadia Retuerta

An historic wine estate known for its singular terroir, Abadía Retuerta is located in Spain's Duero Valley on the site of the 12th century Abbey of Santa María de Retuerta. The abbey has been fully restored and converted into Abadía Retuerta LeDomaine, an exclusive five-star hotel and wellness. A luxury destination situated just two hours north of Madrid, LeDomaine includes Refectorio, a one-star Michelin restaurant, and Vinoteca, a more casual setting that houses the winery's private library collection of 8,500 bottles. The property comprises 1,717 acres, of which 500 acres are planted on the left bank of the Duero River. Wine consultant Pascal Delbeck and winemaker Ángel Anocíbar have conducted extensive soil and climate studies to identify 54 distinct plots planted to 70% Tempranillo, 10% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Syrah, as well as Merlot, Petit Verdot and other experimental white varieties. Committed to sustainability and environmentally friendly practices, Abadía Retuerta is an active member of Grandes Pagos de España, and received their own DOP 2022.

