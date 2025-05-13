Abandoned Homes Across the U.S. Could Be Worth $150 Billion, According to PropertyChecker.com

PropertyChecker.com, a national leader in real estate and property data, estimates that abandoned residential properties in the U.S. may collectively be worth over $150 billion. These properties represent a growing economic inefficiency and a missed opportunity for revitalization and development.

PropertyChecker estimates that approximately 6 million homes across the country are currently abandoned, left unoccupied, and deteriorating. Unlike seasonal or transitional vacancies, these properties have been neglected for a long time and may need work before becoming viable again.

"Abandoned properties aren't just eyesores — they're an estimated $150 billion gap in our housing economy," mentioned Elena Novak, the Lead Real Estate Analyst & Researcher at PropertyChecker. "Revitalizing even a fraction of these properties could unlock significant housing potential and stimulate neighborhood renewal."

This estimate is based on a conservative average value of $150,000 per abandoned property, accounting for depreciation due to neglect, structural damage, and unresolved liens. For context:

There are roughly 15 million vacant homes in the U.S.

Over 6.2 million residential properties are classified as persistently vacant.

So-called "zombie foreclosures" — homes vacated during the foreclosure process — numbered over 7,000 as of Q4 2024.

While these numbers represent different types of vacancies, the result is the same: it affects property values, attracts crime, and strains city budgets with increased maintenance and code enforcement costs.

Localized impacts are already measurable. For example, in Atlanta, Georgia, distressed vacant properties have led to $55–153 million in lost property values, with annual tax revenue losses reaching $2.7 million.

PropertyChecker empowers cities, investors, and real estate professionals to take action. The platform provides advanced search capabilities across 3,100+ U.S. counties, offering data on:

Pre-foreclosure properties

Tax liens and judgments

Mortgage and loan records

Building permits and violations

Skip tracing and owner contact tools

"With access to real-time data, we're helping partners turn abandonment into opportunity," said Novak. "Whether it's a city addressing blight or an investor seeking a smart acquisition, we make those insights available in minutes."

As housing affordability remains a challenge in urban and rural markets alike, revitalizing just a portion of these abandoned properties could be a powerful tool for housing recovery and economic development.

About PropertyChecker:

PropertyChecker is a comprehensive real estate data platform developed by a dedicated team of information brokers for professionals, municipalities, and investors. With over 19 million pre-foreclosures, 248 million mortgage records, and 300 million building permits, the platform makes it easy to search, analyze, and act on high-potential properties nationwide.

