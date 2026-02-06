Abbott Laboratories Announces Measurable Results From LATAM Diagnostic Market Development and Training Initiative Led by Claudia Marcela Riaño Caro

Regional program delivers double-digit sales growth, improved service performance, and expanded diagnostic access across Latin America
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott Laboratories today announced the successful completion of a multi-country diagnostic market development and professional training initiative across Latin America, delivering measurable commercial growth, improved service performance, and expanded access to advanced diagnostic technologies in key regional markets.
The initiative, led by Claudia Marcela Riaño Caro, Senior Lab Solution Specialist and Regional Market Development Leader, was executed across Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and additional Latin American markets. Despite challenging economic and competitive conditions, the program resulted in a documented 10 percent increase in regional sales, alongside improvements in distributor readiness and laboratory adoption.
The program combined data-driven market analysis, localized commercial strategy, and structured clinical and technical education to ensure alignment between diagnostic solutions and local healthcare system needs.
"Expanding diagnostics in emerging markets requires more than technology alone," said Riaño. "It requires trust, education, and strategies designed around real clinical and operational realities."
Training-Driven Adoption and Product Performance
As part of the initiative, Riaño designed and led scalable training and certification programs for commercial, technical, and clinical teams. These programs strengthened product knowledge, increased technical confidence, and supported sustainable adoption of diagnostic platforms across the region.
One of the training frameworks developed during the program was later reviewed and adopted by Abbott's global teams for broader international use, reflecting its effectiveness beyond the Latin American market.
In parallel, Riaño supported the regional launch of a next-generation immunodiagnostic platform, integrating hands-on technical education with localized marketing execution. The coordinated rollout contributed to a 5 percent sales increase in key Latin American markets shortly after launch, an uncommon result for newly introduced diagnostic systems.
Operational Impact and Service Performance Improvements
Earlier phases of the program included the implementation of a specialized ISE Training and Documentation initiative aimed at improving user practices and assay performance. The program resulted in a 15 percent improvement in regional service KPIs, reduced technical complaints, and higher customer satisfaction.
In total, the initiative supported the training and certification of more than 200 healthcare and diagnostics professionals and over 100 successful diagnostic system installations across Latin America and the Caribbean.
Supporting Innovation and Public Health
In addition to her commercial and operational leadership, Riaño has contributed to scientific research recognized at the national level. She is the recipient of the National Research Award from the National College of Bacteriology in Colombia for rotavirus genotyping research conducted in collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with findings published in GenBank.
Abbott Laboratories continues to invest in regional training, market development, and diagnostic innovation to support healthcare professionals and improve patient outcomes across emerging markets.
Media Contact
Claudia Marcela Riaño Caro
Senior Lab Solution Specialist
Abbott Laboratories
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Marcela Riaño, ROC Worldwide Agency LLC, 1 (647) 871-3148, [email protected]
SOURCE Abbott Laboratories
Share this article