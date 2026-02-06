Abbott Laboratories Announces Measurable Results From LATAM Diagnostic Market Development and Training Initiative Led by Claudia Marcela Riaño Caro

"Innovation in diagnostics only creates value when it reaches the people who use it every day—clinicians, laboratories, and patients." Claudia Marcela Riaño Caro Post this

The program combined data-driven market analysis, localized commercial strategy, and structured clinical and technical education to ensure alignment between diagnostic solutions and local healthcare system needs.

"Expanding diagnostics in emerging markets requires more than technology alone," said Riaño. "It requires trust, education, and strategies designed around real clinical and operational realities."

Training-Driven Adoption and Product Performance

As part of the initiative, Riaño designed and led scalable training and certification programs for commercial, technical, and clinical teams. These programs strengthened product knowledge, increased technical confidence, and supported sustainable adoption of diagnostic platforms across the region.

One of the training frameworks developed during the program was later reviewed and adopted by Abbott's global teams for broader international use, reflecting its effectiveness beyond the Latin American market.

In parallel, Riaño supported the regional launch of a next-generation immunodiagnostic platform, integrating hands-on technical education with localized marketing execution. The coordinated rollout contributed to a 5 percent sales increase in key Latin American markets shortly after launch, an uncommon result for newly introduced diagnostic systems.

Operational Impact and Service Performance Improvements

Earlier phases of the program included the implementation of a specialized ISE Training and Documentation initiative aimed at improving user practices and assay performance. The program resulted in a 15 percent improvement in regional service KPIs, reduced technical complaints, and higher customer satisfaction.

In total, the initiative supported the training and certification of more than 200 healthcare and diagnostics professionals and over 100 successful diagnostic system installations across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Supporting Innovation and Public Health

In addition to her commercial and operational leadership, Riaño has contributed to scientific research recognized at the national level. She is the recipient of the National Research Award from the National College of Bacteriology in Colombia for rotavirus genotyping research conducted in collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with findings published in GenBank.

Abbott Laboratories continues to invest in regional training, market development, and diagnostic innovation to support healthcare professionals and improve patient outcomes across emerging markets.

Media Contact

Claudia Marcela Riaño Caro

Senior Lab Solution Specialist

Abbott Laboratories

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Marcela Riaño, ROC Worldwide Agency LLC, 1 (647) 871-3148, [email protected]

SOURCE Abbott Laboratories