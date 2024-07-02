AbbVie, Inc.'s Zymaxid ™ Implicated in Product Liability Lawsuit Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death

AbbVie faces lawsuit over Zymaxid™.

AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV), a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is facing a product liability lawsuit, filed by plaintiff, Alicia Burton in Los Angeles, California. Burton alleges that she sustained catastrophic injuries stemming from the use of AbbVie's ophthalmic medication, Zymaxid™ (topical gatifloxacin).

In Alicia Burton v. Allergan, Inc. and AbbVie, Inc. Case No. 2:22-cv-05920 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the plaintiff alleges that she suffered from SJS and TEN in 2019 after using AbbVie's Zymaxid™ eye drops. This resulted in severe ocular injuries, disfiguring scarring and permanently disabling injuries.

SJS and TEN are severe life-threatening reactions to medications with mortality rates as high as 70%, often resulting in permanent blindness, skin detachment, and irreversible physical disfigurement from burns.

AbbVie's prescription medication, Zymaxid™, is a quinolone antibiotic in eye drop form. While antibiotics taken orally and by IV have been long implicated as a common cause of SJS and TEN, cases caused by eye drop formulations of different antibiotics are on the rise.

AbbVie manufactures antibiotic eye drops marketed under the following trade names: Zymaxid™, Zymar™, Ocuflox™, Bleph-10™, and Blephamide™.

