ABC Legal® acquires Nicoletti & Harris, Inc., strengthening its mass tort litigation support

ABC Legal Services®, the nation's largest provider of service of process, today announced the acquisition of Nicoletti & Harris, Inc., a firm recognized for its specialized work supporting mass tort, personal injury, and general litigation matters.

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABC Legal Services®, the nation's largest provider of service of process, today announced the acquisition of Nicoletti & Harris, Inc., a firm recognized for its specialized work supporting mass tort, personal injury, and general litigation matters. The acquisition deepens ABC Legal's mass tort service capabilities and complements existing offerings such as its Mass Torts Made Simple™ solution.

Mass tort litigation requires consistent execution across jurisdictions, coordination at scale, and the ability to keep cases moving forward on schedule. Nicoletti & Harris has built its practice specifically around those demands. By bringing Nicoletti & Harris into ABC Legal, we can extend that proven approach nationwide.

Nicoletti & Harris will continue to operate under its own name, with the same team its clients have always worked with. The firm is now supported by ABC Legal's nationwide infrastructure, including coverage across all 50 states and a network of more than 12,000 process servers, giving clients greater capacity and consistency on cases that cross county or state lines.

"Nicoletti & Harris brings over four decades of specialized experience, strong client relationships, and the operational discipline required to support complex mass tort litigation," said Tim Dinehart, CEO of ABC Legal Services. "Together, we can give firms the dedicated service they value from Nicoletti & Harris, backed by the nationwide scale, technology, and infrastructure of ABC Legal."

"Nicoletti & Harris has earned its reputation through decades of trusted relationships with top mass tort litigation firms," said Michael Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of M&A at ABC Legal Services. "What stood out to us was the integrity and depth of relationships behind that reputation, exactly the kind of partner we look for."

"For years, Nicoletti & Harris has built its reputation on fast, reliable process serving that clients count on," said Richard Eisen, CEO of Nicoletti & Harris, Inc. "Joining ABC Legal gives us true national coverage across all 50 states, while our clients keep working with the same team they have always trusted."

The acquisition is part of ABC Legal's continued investment in emerging legal markets and its commitment to helping mass tort firms operate more efficiently as litigation grows in scale and complexity. The combination pairs Nicoletti & Harris's specialized mass tort expertise with ABC Legal's nationwide reach and infrastructure.

About ABC Legal®

ABC Legal Services® is the largest provider of service of process, trusted by over 50,000 professionals, including law firms, businesses, government agencies, and individuals. With more than 50 years of experience, ABC Legal delivers reliable process serving across all U.S. states and 88 countries worldwide. Under an exclusive contract with the U.S. Department of Justice since 2003, ABC Legal performs service-related activities on behalf of the U.S. Central Authority for serving private individuals and companies in the United States. ABC Legal manages all formal requests for service of judicial and extrajudicial documents pursuant to the Hague Service Convention and letters of rogatory service requests received through diplomatic channels.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with regional offices nationwide, ABC Legal provides a wide range of services, including service of process, locate services, court document eFiling, and appearance counsel. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.abclegal.com.

About Nicoletti & Harris, Inc.

Nicoletti & Harris, Inc. has provided service of process and litigation support to law firms since 1986, with a specialty in personal injury and mass tort litigation. Operating from offices in New York, New Jersey, and Florida, the company relies on experienced, licensed, bonded process servers, supported by GPS-verified proof of service and proprietary technology that integrates directly with case management platforms used by its law firm clients. Beyond service of process, Nicoletti & Harris offers a broader suite of litigation support services, including e-filing, document retrieval, notary services, and investigative support, backed by a global network of affiliates that extends its reach beyond its home markets. Nicoletti & Harris continues to operate under its own name as part of ABC Legal Services.

Media Contact

Michael Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of M&A, ABC Legal Services, LLC, 1 (206) 521-9000, [email protected], www.abclegal.com

Amanda Raitz-Hebert, Chief Revenue Officer, ABC Legal Services, LLC, 1 (206) 521-9000, [email protected], www.abclegal.com

SOURCE ABC Legal Services, LLC