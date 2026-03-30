ABC Legal Appoints Stephanie Cook as Vice President of Process Server Network to Strengthen Network Performance, Quality, and Compliance

ABC Legal, the nation's largest provider of service of process, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Cook as Vice President of Process Server Network.

SEATTLE, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABC Legal, the nation's largest provider of service of process, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Cook as Vice President of Process Server Network. The appointment reflects ABC Legal's continued investment in strengthening the performance, consistency, and accountability across its nationwide process server network as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Operating across more than 40,000 jurisdictions and supported by a network of over 10,000 independent professional process servers, ABC Legal delivers service of process at a scale unmatched in the industry. As demand grows, the company remains focused on ensuring consistent, reliable, and compliant service nationwide.

Cook brings deep expertise in building and scaling distributed workforce operations. She previously held leadership roles at Lyft, where she led initiatives that strengthened driver network performance and empowered field teams while raising standards for service, safety, and accountability. Her experience in operating complex, distributed networks will be instrumental in advancing ABC Legal's network strategy. She joins ABC Legal, drawn by the opportunity to bring that operational rigor to a network with unmatched reach and a clear mandate for growth.

"We operate the largest and most sophisticated process server network in the country," said Tim Dinehart, CEO of ABC Legal. "With that scale comes a responsibility to continuously improve—ensuring our network delivers accuracy, speed, and accountability at every touchpoint. Stephanie has built and led networks like this at scale and knows how to drive performance while maintaining strong standards. She will play a critical role in continuing to elevate our network."

In her role, Cook will lead initiatives focused on:

Setting clear, consistent standards so process servers know exactly what's expected and how to succeed





Building onboarding and development resources that set the network up for excellence





Improving engagement, recognition, and retention across the network





Advancing compliance and quality assurance as a foundation for growth

ABC Legal's network is supported by industry-leading infrastructure, including identity verification, background checks, automated performance monitoring, and in-house investigative review. These systems are designed to proactively detect risk, ensure accountability, and maintain consistent service quality across a distributed network. Cook will partner across the organization to further integrate these capabilities into a cohesive operating model that supports both growth and service excellence.

"ABC Legal has already built an industry-leading network and a foundation few companies at this scale can claim," said Cook. "My focus is on building clarity, consistency, and support across the day-to-day experience of being a process server—ensuring process servers have what they need to succeed, and that clients can count on the highest standard of service from a true national provider."

This appointment underscores ABC Legal's commitment to continuous improvement—investing in the people, systems, and processes required to deliver a high-performing, highly accountable network at scale.

About ABC Legal®

ABC Legal Services® is the largest provider of service of process, trusted by over 50,000 professionals, including law firms, businesses, government agencies, and individuals. With a 50-year history, ABC Legal offers its expertise in process serving across all U.S. states and 88 countries worldwide. Since 2003, the U.S. Department of Justice has delegated its function as the Central Authority to ABC Legal to execute requests for service of judicial and extrajudicial documents in civil and commercial matters directed at private individuals and companies in the United States. ABC Legal manages all formal requests for service of judicial and extrajudicial documents pursuant to the Hague Service Convention and letters rogatory service requests received through diplomatic channels.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with regional offices nationwide, ABC Legal provides a wide range of services, including service of process, locate services, court document eFiling, and appearance counsel. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.abclegal.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Raitz-Hébert, ABC Legal Services, LLC, 1 (206) 521-9000, [email protected], www.abclegal.com

SOURCE ABC Legal Services, LLC