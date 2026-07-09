ABC Legal appoints Virginia Rho as Chief Human Resources Officer to scale people strategy and strengthen organizational growth

ABC Legal, the nation's largest provider of service of process, announced the appointment of Virginia Rho as Chief Human Resources Officer. The appointment reflects the company's commitment to building the leadership, culture, and organizational infrastructure needed to support its next phase of growth.

SEATTLE, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABC Legal, the nation's largest provider of service of process, announced the appointment of Virginia Rho as Chief Human Resources Officer. The appointment reflects the company's commitment to building the leadership, culture, and organizational infrastructure needed to support its next phase of growth.

Trusted by over 50,000 professionals and supported by a nationwide network of more than 12,000 independent process servers operating across 40,000+ jurisdictions, ABC Legal continues to scale at a pace that demands serious investment in its people and how the organization operates.

Rho brings more than 15 years of experience scaling people operations in complex, high-growth environments. Most recently, she served as SVP of People Operations at Napster Corp. (formerly Infinite Reality), where she led HR strategy across a distributed workforce. Prior to that, she held dual roles as Chief of Staff to Technology and Head of Talent Strategy at Wayfair, and spent nearly five years at Sterling in progressive leadership roles—including VP of People & Culture and Global Talent Management—where she led M&A integrations, global restructures, and compensation redesigns during a period that included the company's IPO. She holds a Master of Science in HR Management from Rutgers University.

"As we continue to grow, the bar for how we build and support this organization has to grow with it," said Tim Dinehart, CEO of ABC Legal. "Virginia has scaled people operations through IPOs, acquisitions, and rapid growth—she understands what it takes to build systems and culture that hold up as a company scales. That's exactly what we need right now."

In her role, Rho will lead initiatives focused on:

Designing talent and organizational strategies that keep pace with the company's growth

Building scalable people systems—from onboarding and development to performance and compensation

Strengthening a culture where employees at every level can do their best work

Partnering with leadership to ensure the company's people strategy is directly tied to business outcomes

"ABC Legal is at a stage where the people agenda can shape real business outcomes," said Rho. "The foundation here is strong—a clear market position, a growing team, and leadership that takes this seriously. My focus is on building the systems, structure, and culture that let this company scale without losing what makes it work."

This appointment is part of a broader investment in leadership across the organization. In recent months, ABC Legal has also added Stephanie Cook as Vice President of Process Server Network and Josh Baker as Senior Director of Quality Control—reinforcing the company's focus on performance, accountability, and operational excellence at every level.

About ABC Legal®

ABC Legal Services® is the largest provider of service of process, trusted by over 50,000 professionals, including law firms, businesses, government agencies, and individuals. With a 50-year history, ABC Legal offers its expertise in process serving across all U.S. states and 88 countries worldwide. Since 2003, the U.S. Department of Justice has delegated its function as the Central Authority to ABC Legal to execute requests for service of judicial and extrajudicial documents in civil and commercial matters directed at private individuals and companies in the United States. ABC Legal manages all formal requests for service of judicial and extrajudicial documents pursuant to the Hague Service Convention and letters rogatory service requests received through diplomatic channels.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with regional offices nationwide, ABC Legal provides a wide range of services, including service of process, locate services, court document eFiling, and appearance counsel. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.abclegal.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Raitz-Hébert, ABC Legal Services, LLC, 1 (206) 521-9000, [email protected], www.abclegal.com

SOURCE ABC Legal Services, LLC