ABC Legal Issued Second Patent for Secure Service Recipient Online Portal

Since its launch, the SecurePortal™ provides service recipients the opportunity to electronically review and accept documents while ensuring compliance with local laws governing service of process. For recipients of service of process, it allows for increased security, privacy and convenience. For process servers, it improves efficiency in the field.

"Understanding the importance of secure and efficient service acceptance processes for our customers helps us deliver on the modern needs of the legal industry," said Alexander Theoharis, Chief Legal Officer at ABC Legal. "Service Acceptance via the SecurePortal™ strengthens the security and value of our services, and positions ABC Legal as a leader in providing compliant and efficient solutions meeting the evolving demands of our clients."

The SecurePortal™ powered by ABC Legal is currently available to 75% of the United States with plans to expand further adoption in the coming months.

About ABC Legal®

ABC Legal Services® is the largest provider of service of process, trusted by over 50,000 professionals, including law firms, businesses, government agencies, and individuals. With a 50-year history, ABC Legal offers its expertise in process serving across all US states and 88 countries worldwide. Since 2003, the U.S. Department of Justice has delegated its function as the Central Authority to ABC Legal to execute requests for service of judicial and extrajudicial documents in civil and commercial matters directed at private individuals and companies in the United States. ABC Legal manages all formal requests for service of judicial and extrajudicial documents pursuant to the Hague Service Convention and letters rogatory service requests received through diplomatic channels.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with regional offices nationwide, ABC Legal provides a wide range of services, including service of process, locate services, court document eFiling, and appearance counsel. For more information, contact [email protected] or abclegal.com.

