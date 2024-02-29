ABC Legal Issued U.S. Patent for Digital Delivery of Legal Process

"Recipients now have the option to engage with their legal document delivery online, at their convenience, ensuring privacy and security. eDelivery seamlessly integrates with traditional physical delivery attempts and provides a user-friendly alternative for accepting documents." Post this

Timothy Dinehart, CEO of ABC Legal, highlights, "Recipients now have the option to engage with their legal document delivery online, at their convenience, ensuring privacy and security. eDelivery seamlessly integrates with traditional physical delivery attempts and provides a user-friendly alternative for accepting documents. The feedback we've heard from recipients and customers has been overwhelmingly positive."

ABC Legal's eDelivery™️ product is presently available in numerous US jurisdictions. The company is actively pursuing additional supplementary patents to strengthen its position as an industry pioneer.

About ABC Legal Services®

ABC Legal Services® is the largest provider of service of process, trusted by over 50,000 professionals, including law firms, businesses, government agencies, and individuals. With a 50-year history, ABC Legal offers its expertise in process serving across all US states and 77 countries worldwide. Since 2003, the U.S. Department of Justice has delegated its function as the Central Authority to ABC Legal to execute requests for service of judicial and extrajudicial documents in civil and commercial matters directed at private individuals and companies in the United States. ABC Legal manages all formal requests for service of judicial and extrajudicial documents pursuant to the Hague Service Convention and letters rogatory service requests received through diplomatic channels.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, ABC Legal provides a wide range of services, including service of process, skip tracing, court document eFiling, and appearance counsel. For more information contact [email protected] or visit abclegal.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Raitz-Hébert, ABC Legal Services, 1 (206) 521-9000, [email protected] , https://www.abclegal.com/

SOURCE ABC Legal Services