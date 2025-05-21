ABC Legal Launches "EvidenceChain™" to Advance Transparency in Legal Document Delivery

EvidenceChain™ is an important new step in ensuring service of process is carried out with the highest levels of integrity...It reflects our continued investment in authenticating each successful serve and making that information easier to share with the parties who need to see it. Post this

"As a leader in the industry, ABC Legal is at the forefront of transparency in service of process," said Tim Dinehart, CEO at ABC Legal. "EvidenceChain™ is an important new step in ensuring service of process is carried out with the highest levels of integrity and technological rigor. It reflects our continued investment in authenticating each successful serve and making that information easier to share with the parties who need to see it."

The EvidenceChain™ trail provides a detailed view of every step in the service process. Designed to enhance confidence in legal proceedings, this innovation empowers ABC Legal's customers to present clear, reliable evidence that supports the validity of each successful serve, without requiring account access or additional logins. Whether confirming the authenticity of attempts or validating successful service, EvidenceChain™ simplifies the process of sharing the facts.

EvidenceChain™ is part of ABC Legal's ongoing commitment to technological innovation, transparency, and the secure delivery of legal documents.

About ABC Legal®

ABC Legal Services® is the largest provider of service of process, trusted by over 50,000 professionals, including law firms, businesses, government agencies, and individuals. With a 50-year history, ABC Legal offers its expertise in process serving across all U.S. states and 88 countries worldwide. Since 2003, the U.S. Department of Justice has delegated its function as the Central Authority to ABC Legal to execute requests for service of judicial and extrajudicial documents in civil and commercial matters directed at private individuals and companies in the United States. ABC Legal manages all formal requests for service of judicial and extrajudicial documents pursuant to the Hague Service Convention and letters rogatory service requests received through diplomatic channels.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with regional offices nationwide, ABC Legal provides a wide range of services, including service of process, locate services, court document eFiling, and appearance counsel. For more information, contact [email protected] or abclegal.com.

