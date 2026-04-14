ABC Legal® launches Mass Torts Made Simple™ to support the complex needs of mass tort litigation

SEATTLE, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABC Legal Services®, the nation's largest provider of service of process, today announced the launch of Mass Torts Made Simple™, a tailored solution designed to support the complex, high-volume demands of mass tort litigation.

Mass tort litigation requires consistent execution across jurisdictions, coordination at scale, and the ability to move cases forward without delay. In a highly fragmented service landscape, firms often face challenges managing volume, visibility, and completion across large case portfolios.

Built from ABC Legal's experience supporting mass tort firms, Mass Torts Made Simple™ brings together nationwide coverage, centralized workflow management, and a focus on completion—helping firms efficiently move cases from initiation through final service to resolution.

"Working closely with top mass tort firms, we've seen the need for a more coordinated and scalable approach—one that not only handles volume but also ensures cases are completed and progressed without unnecessary delay," said Amanda Raitz Hebért, Chief Revenue Officer of ABC Legal. "This is about improving the client experience by bringing visibility, consistency, and follow-through to every case."

Through this offering, ABC Legal enables mass tort firms to execute service of process consistently across all 50 states while managing high-volume litigation workflows through a centralized platform. With real-time visibility into case progress and documentation, firms are better positioned to drive completion and reduce delays across complex portfolios. The solution also streamlines operations through consolidated billing and reporting.

By leveraging its nationwide network of more than 10,000 process servers and its integrated technology platform, ABC Legal delivers the scale, coordination, and accountability needed for modern mass tort litigation.

The launch of Mass Torts Made Simple™ reflects ABC Legal's continued investment in emerging legal markets and its commitment to helping firms operate more efficiently as litigation grows in scale and complexity.

About ABC Legal®

ABC Legal Services® is the largest provider of service of process, trusted by over 50,000 professionals, including law firms, businesses, government agencies, and individuals. With a 50-year history, ABC Legal offers its expertise in process serving across all U.S. states and 88 countries worldwide. Since 2003, the U.S. Department of Justice has delegated its function as the Central Authority to ABC Legal to execute requests for service of judicial and extrajudicial documents in civil and commercial matters directed at private individuals and companies in the United States. ABC Legal manages all formal requests for service of judicial and extrajudicial documents pursuant to the Hague Service Convention and letters rogatory service requests received through diplomatic channels.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with regional offices nationwide, ABC Legal provides a wide range of services, including service of process, locate services, court document eFiling, and appearance counsel. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.abclegal.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Raitz Hébert, ABC Legal Services, LLC, 1 (206) 521-9000, [email protected], www.abclegal.com

SOURCE ABC Legal Services, LLC