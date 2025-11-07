ABC Legal Named 2025 OnCon Icon Awards Winner for Top 100 Corporate Counsel Team

ABC Legal Services, LLC, the nation's largest provider of service of process, is proud to announce that its Corporate Counsel Team has been recognized among the Top 100 Corporate Counsel Teams of 2025 by the OnCon Icon Awards.

SEATTLE, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABC Legal Services, LLC, the nation's largest provider of service of process, is proud to announce that its Corporate Counsel Team has been recognized among the Top 100 Corporate Counsel Teams of 2025 by the OnCon Icon Awards.

The OnCon Icon Awards celebrate excellence in corporate leadership, innovation, and positive organizational impact. Winners are selected by public vote, recognizing teams that demonstrate a balance of success and meaningful influence within their organizations, contribute thought leadership to their fields, drive innovation through their projects, and exemplify exceptional leadership that drives their organizations forward.

"This award is a reflection of the strong collaboration, integrity, and strategic thinking that define our legal team," said Alexander Theoharis, General Counsel and VP of Compliance at ABC Legal. "We're honored to be recognized alongside such accomplished peers in the legal community."

The recognition underscores ABC Legal's ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation across its legal and operational practices, supporting its mission to make service of process more efficient, transparent, and reliable for clients worldwide.

View the complete list of Top 100 Corporate Counsel Teams on the OnCon Icon Awards website.

About ABC Legal®

ABC Legal Services® is the largest provider of service of process, trusted by over 50,000 professionals, including law firms, businesses, government agencies, and individuals. With a 50-year history, ABC Legal offers its expertise in process serving across all U.S. states and 88 countries worldwide. Since 2003, the U.S. Department of Justice has delegated its function as the Central Authority to ABC Legal to execute requests for service of judicial and extrajudicial documents in civil and commercial matters directed at private individuals and companies in the United States. ABC Legal manages all formal requests for service of judicial and extrajudicial documents pursuant to the Hague Service Convention and letters rogatory service requests received through diplomatic channels.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with regional offices nationwide, ABC Legal provides a wide range of services, including service of process, locate services, court document eFiling, and appearance counsel. For more information, contact [email protected] or abclegal.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Raitz-Hébert, ABC Legal Services, LLC, 1 (206) 521-9000, [email protected], www.abclegal.com

SOURCE ABC Legal Services, LLC