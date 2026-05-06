ABCorp 3D Adds High Reusability Flame Retardant PA12 FR to Materials Portfolio

"The addition of the HP 3D HR PA12 FR reflects where the industry is heading." - Neil Glazebrook, VP, 3D Solutions for ABCorp Post this

"The addition of the HP 3D HR PA12 FR reflects where the industry is heading," explains Neil Glazebrook, VP, 3D Solutions. "We're seeing a clear shift from prototyping to production, especially in environments where materials need to meet defined safety standards. Expanding into flame retardant materials allows our customers to move quickly from development to end-use parts."

As part of its collaboration with HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions, ABCorp 3D continues to expand its material capabilities within the HP Multi Jet Fusion technology ecosystem.

"The addition of the HP 3D HR PA12 FR represents a meaningful step in helping manufacturers cost‑effectively produce flame retardant components," says François Minec, Vice President and Global Head of Sales and Business Development, HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions. "As a long‑standing partner, ABCorp is leveraging the productivity and material efficiency of HP Multi Jet Fusion to deliver consistent part quality, competitive cost per part, and the reliability needed to take flame retardant applications from development into production."

In addition to PA12 FR, ABCorp 3D offers HP 3D HR PA 12, enabled by Evonik, HP 3D HR PA 11, HP 3D HR PA 12 W (white), PA 12 CB, HP 3D HR PP, enabled by Forward AM, (PP), ESD-safe materials, and Ultrasint® TPU 01, as well as metal additive manufacturing capabilities in 17-4 PH stainless steel.

ABCorp 3D operates in North America, with expansion into Australasia, enabling faster turnaround times and secure, controlled production at scale. Backed by ISO-certified processes, ITAR registration, and a highly secure manufacturing environment, ABCorp 3D supports customers operating in regulated industries where consistency and IP protection are critical.

Visit abcorp.com/3D for more information.

Media Contact

Ashleigh Jones, ABCorp 3D, 1 617-363-4185, [email protected], abcorp.com/3D

SOURCE ABCorp 3D