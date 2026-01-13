ABCorp 3D Opens New Tennessee Additive Manufacturing Center, Celebrates Five Years of 3D Printing Excellence

"The development and applications of 3D printing technology continue to astound us." -Bill Brown, CEO of ABCorp Post this

The addition of the Columbia, TN facility is designed to meet growing demand for reliable, secure, and scalable production across high-growth sectors with a broad library of materials. Drones and robotics may headline the current market expansion, but the new site also strengthens ABCorp 3D's production capabilities across healthcare and MedTech, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, and large-scale consumer customization. Its location near Nashville and Memphis provides access to primary medical and technology hubs, as well as one-day domestic ground shipping to 80 percent of the continental United States.

"The development and applications of 3D printing technology continue to astound us," says Bill Brown, CEO of ABCorp. "In the early days, 3D printing was viewed as limited to prototyping or urgently needed parts for difficult to serve use-cases. As 3D technology continues to evolve, the application and market has expanded at a progressive rate. We're at a point where the break-even between 3D printing and injection molding is a significant disruptor in advanced manufacturing, thanks to innovation in technology, equipment, and materials."

François Minec, VP & Global Head of Sales and Business Development, HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions adds, "ABCorp 3D's continued investment in HP Multi Jet Fusion technology reflects how additive manufacturing is driving production efficiency at scale. As a long-standing HP partner, ABCorp 3D is leveraging the industry's most productive 3D printing solution to deliver exceptional cost-per-part, speed, and design flexibility, helping customers transform advanced manufacturing, accelerate innovation, and strengthen supply chains."

Neil Glazebrook, VP of 3D Solutions at ABCorp 3D, notes that the expansion reflects both the industry's momentum and the business's evolution. "We started ABCorp 3D with a few machines and the belief that we could deliver something different in the additive market. Today, we celebrate two full-scale sites, a broad materials portfolio, and customer partnerships that have been with us since the beginning. Those relationships, combined with the capabilities of this new facility and a highly secure environment, are what set us apart. We are just getting started."

With a history dating back to 1795, ABCorp began as secure printers of currency for the First Bank of the United States. Today, ABCorp manufactures, personalizes, and fulfills contactless credit and debit payment cards; offers instant issuance programs for payment and ID cards; provides digital solutions for authentication, payment, and customer engagement; 3D prints detailed prototypes and parts in metal and polymers; and uses omnichannel content to streamline and elevate the customer experience. With a heritage that spans centuries and a focus on tomorrow's innovation, ABCorp is uniquely poised to guide clients through the complexities of modern commerce. Learn more at abcorp.com.

