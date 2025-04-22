ABCorp's Additive Manufacturing Center Receives ISO 13485 Medical Device Certification

Since its inception in 1795, ABCorp has prioritized quality, safety, and client service, all of which are significantly enhanced with ISO 13485 certification. Post this

"Procuring ISO 13485 certification has been a top priority for ABCorp, and we are thrilled to announce this achievement," commented Neil Glazebrook, VP of 3D Solutions at ABCorp. "Since its inception in 1795, ABCorp has prioritized quality, safety, and client service, all of which are significantly enhanced with ISO 13485 certification."

ISO 13485 certification provides myriad benefits to patients including superior product quality, cost and risk reduction, improved patient satisfaction, and enhanced safety. ISO 13485 certification also indicates the manufacturer has implemented a comprehensive QMS, enhancing trust and credibility among consumers.

"ABCorp boasts a rich history of over 225 years, delivering vital goods and services to leading corporations as well as federal, state, and local government entities across more than 120 countries. The advent of additive manufacturing, particularly 3D printing, grants our clients unparalleled design flexibility and is truly revolutionary in the medical device sector. This innovative technology encompasses prototyping, fitting, and even highly customized production — all of which are greatly enhanced by ISO 13485 certification," added Glazebrook.

ABCorp's AMC is located within ABCorp's secure facility, which spans 125,000 square feet and is equipped with multiple HP Jet Fusion 5620 industrial systems, Jet Fusion 580 full-color printers, and Desktop Metal production printers. The range of printed materials includes HP 3D High Reusability PA 11, HP 3D High Reusability PA 12 (including PA 12 White), ForwardAM/BASF Ultrasint® TPU01, HP 3D High Reusability PP in collaboration with BASF, full-color HP 3D High Reusability CB PA 12, as well as stainless steels 174PH and 316L. Furthermore, ABCorp provides finishing services utilizing AMT's PostPro3D smoothing technology.

About ABCorp®

With a history dating back to 1795, ABCorp began as secure printers for the First Bank of the United States. Today, ABCorp designs, manufactures, personalizes, and fulfills contactless credit and debit payment cards; offers instant issuance programs for ID and payment cards; provides digital solutions for authentication, payment, and customer engagement; 3D prints detailed prototypes and parts in metal and plastics; and uses omnichannel content to elevate the customer experience. With a heritage that spans centuries and a focus on tomorrow's innovation, ABCorp is uniquely poised to guide clients through the complexities of modern commerce.

For more information about ABCorp's additive manufacturing capabilities, please visit www.ABCorp-3D.com or email [email protected]. Click here for a full list of certifications.

Media Contact

Alison Arthur, ABCorp 3D, 1 617-325-9600, [email protected], www.abcorp-3d.com

SOURCE ABCorp 3D