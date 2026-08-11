ABCS Insights Ranked No. 166 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 as Demand for Independent Advertising Outcomes Accelerates

This recognition reflects something much bigger than our growth. As marketers demand more connected, independent ways to understand advertising outcomes, we're proud to help define what's next. Post this

ABCS offers a full suite of analytics products, spanning audiences, optimization, and outcomes measurement.

"This recognition reflects something much bigger than our growth," said Jerome Shimizu, CEO and co-founder of ABCS Insights. "Advertising has entered a new era where every marketing investment is expected to prove its business impact. As media has become more fragmented across retail media, streaming, social, commerce, and emerging channels, independent measurement has become more important. We built ABCS to provide that independent view, connecting the customer journey and revealing what actually drives outcomes. Our growth reflects both an incredible team and an industry that is demanding a new standard for advertising effectiveness—and we're proud to be helping define it."

ABCS' growth mirrors a fundamental shift in advertising. For years, marketers measured brand, media, and sales in separate silos. Today, they expect a connected view of how every investment contributes to business outcomes. ABCS believes this marks the Connected Outcomes Era—a shift toward understanding how advertising works across the entire customer journey, from brand through purchase, using measurement that is connected, consistent, and causal.

"You can't have Connected Outcomes without complete data," said Michael Sheng, CTO and co-founder of ABCS Insights. "You need to see the full picture to understand why advertising worked. From the beginning, we've focused on building one of the industry's most complete, independent views of consumer purchasing behavior across all channels and retailers. That foundation is what gives our clients confidence in the decisions they make every day. I'm incredibly proud of what our team has built—and we're only scratching the surface of what's possible."

The recognition follows another year of significant expansion for ABCS Insights, including expanded coverage into Canada, new enterprise customers, enhanced omnichannel measurement capabilities, and continued investment in the company's independent outcomes platform. ABCS Insights' 2,117% three-year growth rate is more than sixteen times the median for companies on this year's list.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance — it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About ABCS Insights

ABCS Insights is the independent advertising effectiveness company leading the Connected Outcomes Era. Backed by Volition Capital, ABCS' connected, consistent, and causal approach explains not only whether advertising worked, but also why—by connecting outcomes across every screen, retailer, channel, and stage of the customer journey. Solutions span audiences, optimization, and measurement across verticals. Grounded in thousands of studies and large-scale, real-world purchase data, ABCS helps brands, agencies, and commerce media partners plan, measure, and optimize advertising as a true driver of business growth.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Deirdre McFarland, ABCS Insights, 1 9144940999, [email protected], abcsinsights.com

SOURCE ABCS Insights