Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm: Understanding a Silent Killer

Dr. Eduardo Rodríguez Zoppi, Chief of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery at Memorial Cardiac & Vascular Institute, part of the Memorial Healthcare System in South Florida, emphasizes the importance of recognizing the signs and symptoms of AAA. These include abdominal pain, discomfort in the lower back, and an abnormal pulse in the abdomen. Often, AAA can be asymptomatic until a rupture occurs, emphasizing the need for early detection. The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends that men aged 60-75 who have a history of smoking undergo screening for AAA, even in the absence of symptoms.

"Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm is a vascular time bomb that can detonate without warning," warns Dr. Rodríguez Zoppi. "Early detection is our best defense, and education about the risks and symptoms is crucial to saving lives."

There are two main treatment options for AAA: endovascular repair and open surgery. Endovascular repair is a minimally invasive approach that involves the insertion of a catheter through an artery in the groin to the aorta, where a metal mesh graft is placed to reinforce the weakened wall, thereby preventing aneurysm rupture. Patients can go home as early as the following day after surgery. On the other hand, open surgery involves removing the damaged section of the aorta and replacing it with a graft secured in place with stitches. Full recovery can take several weeks.

Memorial Cardiac & Vascular Institute offers a dedicated aortic aneurysm center that handles a wide range of cases related to aneurysms, including complex ruptures and dissections. When discussing the patients treated for AAA, Dr. Rodríguez Zoppi said, "The patients who place their trust in us for their AAA care exhibit remarkable courage and resilience. We find inspiration in their strength, driving us to provide them with hope and enhance their quality of life through the treatment options we can offer."

