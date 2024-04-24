Abdominal Core Health Quality Collaborative Expands Internationally

Brazilian hernia specialists are first OUS surgeons to join the ACHQC

CENTENNIAL, Colo., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Abdominal Core Health Quality Collaborative (ACHQC) announced the expansion of the ACHQC internationally at the 6th Annual ACHQC Quality Improvement Summit held in March in Denver, CO. Through a collaboration between the Sociedade Brasileira de Hérnia e Parede Abdominal (SBH)/ Brazilian Society of Abdominal Wall Hernia) Brazilian surgeons now have access to ACHQC's robust clinical registry and new secure data platform with enhanced data capture and reporting capabilities.

"We are proud to welcome leading abdominal wall surgeons from Brazil to the ACHQC as our first international champions," shared Michael Rosen, MD, ACHQC Medical Director. "It is particularly fitting that the SBH is our first international participant as our Collaborative was conceived and supported by a Brazilian visionary, Dr. Sérgio Roll, during his presidency of the American Hernia Society in 2012."

Hernias are common in Brazil, affecting approximately 25% of the Brazilian population. (ref: SBH) Treatment often includes surgery, with approximately 397,000 procedures performed in 2023 according to Brazil's Unified Health System (Sistema Único de Saúde (SUS)).

"I'm thrilled that Brazilian surgeons and our patients will now benefit from all the resources within the ACHQC," stated Dr. Gustavo Soares, President of the SBH, who recently attended the ACHQC Quality Improvement Summit. "Through collaborative engagement with leading surgeons focused on consistently and collectively tracking patient outcomes and measurement of key quality indicators, we can research strategies to positively impact care for our patients and improve their abdominal core health."

Currently 6 surgeons operating at 3 sites in Brazil have begun participating in the ACHQC and many more are anticipated to join in the future. To support this international collaboration, the ACHQC now has a dedicated webpage for Brazilian participants (https://achqc.org/brasil) which includes important resources and information for patients translated into Portuguese.

"It is impressive how far the ACHQC has come since the initial project concept," shared Dr. Roll, who also attended the QI Summit. "I'm very pleased that Brazilian surgeons can now participate in this important endeavor."

To learn more about SBH initiatives, visit https://sbhernia.org.br.

For more information about the ACHQC Foundation visit www.achqc.org.

Abdominal Core Health Quality Collaborative programs are supported by Foundation Partners Medtronic, Advanced Medical Solutions, BD-Bard, BG Medical, Integra LifeSciences, Allergan Aesthetics, Ethicon, Inc., TELA Bio and W.L. Gore.

About the ACHQC: Founded in 2013, the Abdominal Core Health Quality Collaborative (ACHQC) is a non-profit collaborative focused on maximizing quality and value of care delivered to patients with hernias and other abdominal core diseases. The ACHQC has developed and manages a robust real world data registry which securely houses millions of critical data points including demographic and operative details and long-term outcomes related to hernia and abdominal core surgeries. The ACHQC is a CMS Qualified Clinical Data Registry and is an authoritative resource for organizations to assess quality metrics and demonstrate a commitment to efficient, value-based patient centered care. Participation in the ACHQC is free to surgeons and fulfills Part 4 of the American Board of Surgery Maintenance of Certification Program.

