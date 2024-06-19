Abdominal Core Health Quality Collaborative Invites You to Hernia Live on June 27th

Engaging Program Designed to Educate and Empower Patients

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- June is Hernia Awareness month. In recognition of the importance of improving education surrounding hernia care and abdominal core health, the Abdominal Core Health Quality Collaborative (ACHQC) is hosting Hernia Live, a Facebook Live event, on Thursday, June 27th, at 8pm EST.

Hernia Live is a free, patient-focused educational event moderated by hernia specialists Drs. Kaela Blake and Shirin Towfigh. Joining our moderators will be a panel of surgeons and patients discussing relevant topics of interest identified by ACHQC's Patient Engagement & Advocacy Committee. Hernia Live themes will include:

Hernia 101: What is a hernia, how to recognize a hernia and how are hernias fixed?

Mesh vs. No Mesh: Understanding your options

Communication Barriers:Enhancing patient/surgeon conversations by speaking with surgeons

Setting Yourself up for Success: What can patients do before surgery to optimize outcomes and set expectations for after surgery?

To join Hernia Live, visit ACHQC on Facebook.

"Hernia Live is the first Facebook Live program hosted by the ACHQC," shared Michael Rosen, MD, ACHQC Medical Director. "We hope Hernia Live will encourage patients and the community at large to feel more empowered to dialog with their healthcare providers and take a more active role in managing their individual care plan."

Founded in 2013, the Abdominal Core Health Quality Collaborative (ACHQC) is a non-profit collaborative focused on maximizing the quality and value of care delivered to patients with hernias and other abdominal core diseases. To further our efforts and support additional free programs and services that directly benefit patients, ACHQC has set a goal of raising $5,000 through tax-deductible donations during Hernia Awareness month. For more information about the ACHQC Foundation or to donate, please visit www.achqc.org.

About the ACHQC: With our patients at the core of our mission, the ACHQC is a true collaborative that includes stakeholders representing all phases of the healthcare continuum. We aim to improve surgical outcomes and enhance the overall patient experience using data and shared learning. The ACHQC has developed and manages a robust real-world data registry that securely houses millions of critical data points, including demographic and operative details and long-term outcomes related to hernia and abdominal core surgeries. The ACHQC is a CMS Qualified Clinical Data Registry and is an authoritative resource for organizations to assess quality metrics and demonstrate a commitment to efficient, value-based, patient-centered care. Participation in the ACHQC is free to surgeons and their patients and fulfills Part 4 of the American Board of Surgery Maintenance of Certification Program. Abdominal Core Health Quality Collaborative programs are supported by Foundation Partners Medtronic, Advanced Medical Solutions, BD-Bard, BG Medical, Integra LifeSciences, Allergan Aesthetics, Ethicon, Inc., TELA Bio and W.L. Gore.

