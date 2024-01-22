Abdominal Core Health Quality Collaborative Launches Hiatal Hernia Module

The addition of the Hiatal Hernia module addresses the need for data-driven quality improvement in surgical care of patients with GI disease

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Abdominal Core Health Quality Collaborative (ACHQC) rang in 2024 with the expansion of its Real-World Data Registry to include a new module focused on hiatal hernia and foregut surgery.

Approximately 55%-60% of individuals over the age of 50 have a hiatal hernia. However, only about 9% have symptoms[i] which are most frequently managed with lifestyle changes and medication. When those modalities prove ineffective, surgical treatment may be considered. It is estimated that over 62,000 hiatal hernia repairs are performed in the US annually.[ii]

"In 2023, we recognized the need to collect data on surgical management of foregut disease within our Registry in support of our mission to improve quality and value for hernia patients," noted Michael Rosen, MD, ACHQC Medical Director. "Through the dedicated efforts of our Hiatal Hernia Task Force, I'm honored to share that we began 2024 with the formal launch of the ACHQC Registry Hiatal Hernia Module."

The ACHQC Hiatal Hernia Task Force, comprised of GI surgeons from across the country, worked diligently to design the new module focusing on the most essential measures – surgical results, and post-operative function. ACHQC participants are now able to collect, measure, and benchmark quality outcomes associated with hiatal hernia and other paraesophageal repairs.

"We were very intentional in our development of this new hiatal hernia module," shared Rebecca Petersen, MD, MSc, FACS of Seattle, WA, Chair of the Hiatal Hernia Task Force. "It was important that the task force identify appropriate variables and quality metrics related to surgical treatment of esophageal disease to assure key clinical information is collected by the ACHQC, with a streamlined data entry process." Working with Dr. Petersen on the Hiatal Hernia Task Force are: Elisa Furay, MD, Austin, TX, Brian Hodgens, MD, Greenville, SC, Clayton Petro, MD, Cleveland, OH, Michael Rosen, MD, Cleveland, OH, Nicole White, MD, Seattle, WA and Robert Yates, MD, Seattle, WA.

The ACHQC is the nation's largest repository of real-world data on hernia surgical outcomes. For more than a decade, ACHQC has been utilizing this clinical information to enhance patient outcomes and provide data-driven value to those suffering from hernia disease. Through continuous quality improvement, rigorous analyses, and collaborative learning, ACHQC identifies areas where abdominal core health may be enhanced. Insights are shared freely, directly impacting patient care in meaningful ways.

Currently, the ACHQC Registry includes data compiled on over 125,000 patients by over 460 surgeons across the US. With the addition of the hiatal hernia module, the Registry now captures details on patients undergoing surgery for a range of issues impacting abdominal core health including, ventral hernia (including umbilical, epigastric, Spigelian, lumbar, incisional, and parastomal hernia and hernia prophylaxis), inguinal hernia, femoral hernia, chronic groin pain, inguinal disruption/core muscle injury, athletic pubalgia, sports hernia, hiatal hernia and paraesophageal hernia.

ACHQC welcomes all surgeons who treat patients with hernias and other abdominal wall conditions to join the Collaborative. Participation is free of charge. For more information or to join the ACHQC, please visit www.achqc.org.

Abdominal Core Health Quality Collaborative programs are supported by Foundation Partners Medtronic, Advanced Medical Solutions, BD-Bard, BG Medical, Integra LifeSciences, Allergan Aesthetics, Ethicon, Inc., TELA Bio and W.L. Gore.

About the ACHQC: Founded in 2013, the Abdominal Core Health Quality Collaborative (ACHQC) is a non-profit collaborative focused on maximizing quality and value of care delivered to patients with hernias and other abdominal core diseases. The ACHQC has developed and manages a robust real world data registry which securely houses millions of critical data points including demographic and operative details and long-term outcomes related to hernia and abdominal core surgeries. The ACHQC is a CMS Qualified Clinical Data Registry and is an authoritative resource for organizations to assess quality metrics and demonstrate a commitment to efficient, value-based patient centered care. Participation in the ACHQC is free to surgeons and fulfills Part 4 of the American Board of Surgery Maintenance of Certification Program.

[i] Richter JE, Rubenstein JH. Presentation and Epidemiology of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease. Gastroenterology. 2018 Jan;154(2):267-276. doi: 10.1053/j.gastro.2017.07.045. Epub 2017 Aug 3. PMID: 28780072; PMCID: PMC5797499.

[ii] Till BM, Mack SJ, Whitehorn G, et al. The Epidemiology of Surgically Managed Hiatal Hernia: A Nine Year Review of National Trends. Foregut. 2023;3(1):20-28. doi:10.1177/26345161221137089

Media Contact

Nicole Goddard, ACHQC, 1 720-432-9992, [email protected], www.achqc.org

SOURCE ACHQC