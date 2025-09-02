Abdominal Core Health Quality Collaborative Registry Surpasses 150,000 Patients

Patient-centric real-world data supports over 200 peer-reviewed publications

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Abdominal Core Health Quality Collaborative (ACHQC) has surpassed a major milestone with more than 150,000 patients now enrolled in the nation's largest real-world registry focused on improving hernia care. With contributions from over 500 surgeons, this achievement highlights the power of collaboration to improve outcomes and advance the science of abdominal core health.

"ACHQC thrives on the synergy of our stakeholders who share a unified goal - improved patient care," shared Mike Rosen, MD, ACHQC President. "Our surgeons, care teams, FDA partners, industry supporters, and most importantly, our patients, have been the driving force behind our organization. Their dedication is at the core of ACHQC's success."

Founded in 2013, ACHQC is a non-profit collaborative focused on maximizing quality and value of care delivered to patients with hernias and other abdominal core diseases. Through comprehensive clinical data collection, real-time benchmarking, and collaborative learning, ACHQC empowers surgeons to improve their patients' experience.

"One of the greatest advantages of our Registry is its ability to fuel meaningful, data-driven research," said Benjamin Poulose, MD, ACHQC Director of Quality and Outcomes. "With more than 200 peer-reviewed publications, the ACHQC continues to demonstrate the value and impact of high-quality real-world data in advancing patient care."

ACHQC will present the latest data insights, research, and tools for quality improvement at the American Hernia Society Annual Meeting on Thursday, September 4, in Nashville. Registry experts will also be available at the ACHQC booth to demonstrate the secure, user-friendly platform.

Participation in the ACHQC is free for surgeons, patients, and their caregivers through the support of our Foundation Partners: Medtronic, Advanced Medical Solutions, BD-Bard, BG Medical, Ethicon, Integra LifeSciences, TELA Bio and TISSIUM.

For more information or to learn how to get involved, visit www.ACHQC.org

About ACHQC: The Abdominal Core Health Quality Collaborative (ACHQC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality and value of care for patients with hernias and other abdominal core conditions. Serving as a trusted resource for measuring outcomes, ACHQC provides patient-focused, data-driven tools across multiple platforms, including a mobile app.

Media Contact

Nicole Goddard, ACHQC, 1 720-432-9992, [email protected], www.achqc.org

SOURCE ACHQC