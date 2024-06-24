Abel Communications Joins Worldcom Public Relations Group

"Joining Worldcom is the start of an exciting chapter at Abel Communications as it allows us to dramatically broaden our access to industry knowledge, resources, and global partners." – Greg Abel, CEO and president of Abel Communications. Post this

"Joining Worldcom is the start of an exciting chapter at Abel Communications as it allows us to dramatically broaden our access to industry knowledge, resources, and global partners," said Greg Abel, CEO and president of Abel Communications. "What this means for our clients is that if they have a challenge or opportunity in any part of the world, we likely have a partner with local knowledge of that market. We look forward to connecting with the Worldcom partners and proudly represent Baltimore."

Following a rigorous application and interview process, Abel Communications and New York-based McDougall Communications were welcomed into the organization in May.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome these two excellent agencies to the Worldcom partnership as they help in expanding both our deep expertise and our global footprint. They are highly respected in their local markets, and have deep regional, national, and global experience in public relations and communications," said Stephanie Paul, Managing Director, The Phillips Group (Brisbane, Australia), and Worldcom's Global Recruitment Chair, in a recent press release.

This announcement follows the recent launch of "Expertise, Amplified" Abel's new on-demand thought leadership program designed to strategically raise the profile of subject matter experts.

Abel Communications is a full-service public relations firm, delivering strategic communications programs for regional and national clients in sectors including health and wellness, professional services, and local and regional brands. The firm provides strategic counsel to help clients navigate the intersection of media relations, content development, social media and digital strategy. For more information, visit https://www.abelcommunications.com.

