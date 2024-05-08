Abel Communications Launches New On-Demand Thought Leadership Program

"Anyone in the business of selling their thinking –– a lawyer, engineer, accountant, architect –– can be a Thought Leader." - Greg Abel, President and CEO of Abel Communications Post this

"Anyone in the business of selling their thinking –– a lawyer, engineer, accountant, architect –– can be a Thought Leader," said Greg Abel, CEO and president of Abel Communications. "What's important is the execution; you can do this haphazardly or you can have a structured plan, and that's what "Expertise, Amplified" offers. Our program will raise your profile and credibility while also generating leads and awareness to your business."

Abel Communications has provided similar programs for clients including Medifast, OneDigital, UnitedHealthcare, Crisis24, and Loyola University Maryland.

"Working with Abel Communications provided Medifast with a consistent and effective process to share impactful content on behalf of our executive team," said Jessica Oring, senior marketing manager of brand communications at Medifast. "We value their insights and data-driven approach to Thought Leadership."

Chris Mullins, senior managing principal at OneDigital, praised the Abel Communications team for their creativity, organization and follow through. "The brand work the team provided us was not only exceptional, but fun and game-changing in terms of putting us on the map. I recommend the Abel approach for any firm that wants to raise the profile of its experts and have a great time in the process," he said.

"Expertise, Amplified" offers the opportunity for as few as one or as many as five experts from one company or organization to take part in the program, with fees based on the number of people engaged and the related deliverables. Interested participants can visit abelcommunications.com/contact and complete the form indicating their name, areas of expertise and program needs. They will receive a prompt follow-up with information on scheduling an initial consultation.

Abel Communications is a full-service public relations firm, delivering strategic communications programs for regional and national clients in sectors including health and wellness, professional services, and local and regional brands. The firm provides strategic counsel to help clients navigate the intersection of media relations, content development, social media and digital strategy. For more information, visit https://www.abelcommunications.com.

