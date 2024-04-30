Abel Communications Wins Six PRSA Best in Maryland Awards

Baltimore firm recognized for skill, creativity and resourcefulness
BALTIMORE, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Abel Communications, an award-winning public relations firm, is pleased to announce that it took home six awards at the 2024 PRSA Best in Maryland Awards ceremony on April 18th. These awards recognize public relations professionals who have demonstrated exemplary professional skill, creativity, and resourcefulness in undertaking a communications challenge.
"Being recognized by these awards is a testament to Abel Communications' commitment to doing work that matters, and doing so at a high level," said Greg Abel, CEO Abel Communications. "Our team shows up every day ready to deliver impactful results for our clients and I could not be more proud of their skills and dedication."
Awards won by Abel Communications include:
Category: Editorials/Op-Ed Columns
Title: AFRO News: Juneteenth and Black History Education
Client: AFRO American Newspapers
Award: Best in Maryland
Category: Media Relations
Title: PA College of Health Sciences Simulation Center
Client: Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences
Award: Best in Maryland
Category: Creative Tactics
Title: #RoamingRalph
Client: Modjeski and Masters
Award: Award of Excellence
Category: Content Marketing
Title: What Would You Do With 150K
Client: Point Breeze Credit Union
Award: Award of Excellence
Category: Events and Observances
Title: Adult-Use Cannabis Launch Day
Client: Curio Wellness
Award: Award of Excellence
Category: Social Media
Title: Box Hill Pizzeria & Crab Cakes: Influencer Campaign
Client: Box Hill Pizzeria & Crab Cakes
Award: Award of Excellence
About Abel Communications
Abel Communications is a full-service public relations firm, delivering strategic communications programs for regional and national clients in sectors including health and wellness, professional services, and local and regional brands. The firm provides strategic counsel to help clients navigate the intersection of media relations, content development, social media and digital strategy. For more information, visit https://www.abelcommunications.com.
