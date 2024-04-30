Abel Communications Wins Six PRSA Best in Maryland Awards

"Being recognized by these awards is a testament to Abel Communications' commitment to doing work that matters, and doing so at a high level." – Greg Abel, CEO Abel Communications. Post this

Awards won by Abel Communications include:

Category: Editorials/Op-Ed Columns

Title: AFRO News: Juneteenth and Black History Education

Client: AFRO American Newspapers

Award: Best in Maryland

Category: Media Relations

Title: PA College of Health Sciences Simulation Center

Client: Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences

Award: Best in Maryland

Category: Creative Tactics

Title: #RoamingRalph

Client: Modjeski and Masters

Award: Award of Excellence

Category: Content Marketing

Title: What Would You Do With 150K

Client: Point Breeze Credit Union

Award: Award of Excellence

Category: Events and Observances

Title: Adult-Use Cannabis Launch Day

Client: Curio Wellness

Award: Award of Excellence

Category: Social Media

Title: Box Hill Pizzeria & Crab Cakes: Influencer Campaign

Client: Box Hill Pizzeria & Crab Cakes

Award: Award of Excellence

To see more of Abel Communication's award-winning PR and marketing work, visit http://www.abelcommunications.com/work

